‘I don’t think anybody beats him’… Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall predicted by Georges St-Pierre’s legendary coach Firas Zahabi thinks Tom Aspinall is the man to beat Jon Jones.

Firas Zahabi, long time coach of GSP, doesn't think anybody in the world can survive 2 rounds against Tom Aspinall right now. And that includes Jon Jones.He used to think Jones would win this fight, but after watching through all of Tom's fights he has now changed his mind.He thinks Jon is right to chase the Pereira fight instead (who he would "smash") but he doesn't think the UFC will allow that fight to happen.Does Sherdog agree with Firas's take?