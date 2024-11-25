News Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jones (or anybody else) beats Aspinall.

bloodyelbow.com

‘I don’t think anybody beats him’… Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall predicted by Georges St-Pierre’s legendary coach

Firas Zahabi thinks Tom Aspinall is the man to beat Jon Jones.
Firas Zahabi, long time coach of GSP, doesn't think anybody in the world can survive 2 rounds against Tom Aspinall right now. And that includes Jon Jones.

He used to think Jones would win this fight, but after watching through all of Tom's fights he has now changed his mind.

He thinks Jon is right to chase the Pereira fight instead (who he would "smash") but he doesn't think the UFC will allow that fight to happen.

Does Sherdog agree with Firas's take?
 
This fight will probably never happen in this century. Therefore his take is meaningless.
 
Luthien said:
So even when Tom got submitted and elbowed to death he looked unstoppable to Master Firas :rolleyes:
I'm assuming he means UFC fights.

I forgot fighters can't improve, even after a full decade of experience.

Tom is just as bad as he was when he was 21. The same way Stipe is just as great at 42 as he was at 34.
 
I mean Tom has solid chance beating Jon Jones but I am irked a lot of people still value Firas opinion. Dude has said tons of bullshit like Chael Sonnen. Also speak in circles just like Chael.
 
Firas is one of the few with a lot of knowledge about MMA. I also watch his podcast on Youtube.
 
