Dana doesn't like Ngannou and JJ doesn't like Aspinall





Here Dana said he doesn't like Francis and that it doesn't matter if he were or became the HW champion. Francis wasn't a guy he is wanted to do business with. Stated right before the Jon Jones vs Miocic fight, like 2 weeks before. And then the reporter said that Dana says that Jon Jones would walk out of any room, so he asked why he wouldn't want to see him do that vs Ngannou? Dana said because Francis didn't want the fight, that he wasn't a guy he liked, he wasn't a good guy. And then Dana said that Aspinall deserves the chance to share the octagon with Jon Jones.







Here Jon Jones after the Miocic fight, said he doesn't want to do business with Tom Aspinall, because he finds Tom annoying. But that if he gives Tom the opportunity, he will want the fuck you money. Else, Jon Jones said he doesn't care if he vacates the belt, and don't fight again.





It's weird... The JJ interview was weeks after the Dana one... Did Jon Jones frame that answer kind of, maybe, picking on Dana White in a clever way?