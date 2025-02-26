  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Dana doesn't like Ngannou and JJ doesn't like Aspinall

L

Luffy

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
749
Reaction score
478


Here Dana said he doesn't like Francis and that it doesn't matter if he were or became the HW champion. Francis wasn't a guy he is wanted to do business with. Stated right before the Jon Jones vs Miocic fight, like 2 weeks before. And then the reporter said that Dana says that Jon Jones would walk out of any room, so he asked why he wouldn't want to see him do that vs Ngannou? Dana said because Francis didn't want the fight, that he wasn't a guy he liked, he wasn't a good guy. And then Dana said that Aspinall deserves the chance to share the octagon with Jon Jones.



Here Jon Jones after the Miocic fight, said he doesn't want to do business with Tom Aspinall, because he finds Tom annoying. But that if he gives Tom the opportunity, he will want the fuck you money. Else, Jon Jones said he doesn't care if he vacates the belt, and don't fight again.


It's weird... The JJ interview was weeks after the Dana one... Did Jon Jones frame that answer kind of, maybe, picking on Dana White in a clever way?
 
Teh Pink G doesn’t like anyone who can say no to him. Nothing new.
 
Dana White can't compete with Ngannou, Ngannou is way too much of a man for Dana. What is a man, becoming independent and not licking asses and standing up for your rights
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Sheikh Jon Jones — the baddest men?
Replies
15
Views
268
Zaar
Zaar
O
News Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jones (or anybody else) beats Aspinall.
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
OldBoy91
O
D
  • Poll Poll
Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, and Tom Aspinall: Will We Get Any of This Era's Elite Heavyweight Showdowns, or Nah?
2
Replies
30
Views
1K
Mmmmmmma1234
Mmmmmmma1234
L
Dana may be protecting Aspinall and Poatan from Jon Jones
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
4K
Croo67
Croo67
jackleeb
How much will Uncle Dana pay Jones to fight Tommy?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,146
Messages
56,947,071
Members
175,471
Latest member
vasjanos0708

Share this page

Back
Top