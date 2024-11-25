Jon Jones is gonna reality check alot of people who assume Aspinall will be a threat

I will say it right now! Tom Aspinall has a punchers chance and his window of winning the fight closes in the first round heck not even first round but first minutes of first round where he has his explosiveness. Jon Jones is to smart to get caught by a one shoot he has fought gazilions of guys with one punch KO power etc etc.



The Amount of arsenal Jon Jones has is to great for Aspinall. Heck I won´t even be surprised if Jones finishes him in the first round.



Jones knows that Aspinall is same level as Ciryl Gane and past first round he is done. Tom Aspinall has never taken any of the shoots Jones is gonna throw at him and fighting chinny slow HWs is nothing compared to Jon Jones which is completely different world of difference. Throwing some haymakers at random heavyweights who have no IQ is nothing comparable to sharing an octagon with Jon Jones.



I don´t think Aspinall is ready because he has never seen adversary in his career aside from his knee injury and fight was stopped. Jon is intelligent, fast and lethal. He is experienced and has been thru wars and extremely elusive this will frustrate Aspinall from first few mins when he realize holyshxt this guy is elusive and he is hitting me everytime with something big. This will be the beginning of the end Aspinall will feel like a fish out of water..