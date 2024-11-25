Jon Jones is gonna reality check alot of people who assume Aspinall will be a threat

octagonation

octagonation

I will say it right now! Tom Aspinall has a punchers chance and his window of winning the fight closes in the first round heck not even first round but first minutes of first round where he has his explosiveness. Jon Jones is to smart to get caught by a one shoot he has fought gazilions of guys with one punch KO power etc etc.

The Amount of arsenal Jon Jones has is to great for Aspinall. Heck I won´t even be surprised if Jones finishes him in the first round.

Jones knows that Aspinall is same level as Ciryl Gane and past first round he is done. Tom Aspinall has never taken any of the shoots Jones is gonna throw at him and fighting chinny slow HWs is nothing compared to Jon Jones which is completely different world of difference. Throwing some haymakers at random heavyweights who have no IQ is nothing comparable to sharing an octagon with Jon Jones.

I don´t think Aspinall is ready because he has never seen adversary in his career aside from his knee injury and fight was stopped. Jon is intelligent, fast and lethal. He is experienced and has been thru wars and extremely elusive this will frustrate Aspinall from first few mins when he realize holyshxt this guy is elusive and he is hitting me everytime with something big. This will be the beginning of the end Aspinall will feel like a fish out of water..
 
What do you think happens when jones wins. Does he finally get the credit or do we get Tom was never that good
 
Tom's cardio is untested and likely to not last into later rounds, but we don't really know and, unlike Gane, Tom might be smart enough to train for a Jones fight with a focus on improving skills needed to win the fight.

Also, Tom's blitz is good enough that it's dangerous even if Jones doesn't make any egregious mistakes.

Also, Tom has the option, unlike Gane, of gameplanning for Jones and changing up his usual strategy.

If they fight I have Jones as the slight-to-moderate favorite, but there's really high variance in how the fight might play out and Aspinall is much, much more dangerous for Jones than Gane ever was.
 
Are we still living in the past where this fight is going to happen? Jon said no. About 1000 times. Aspinall Pereira is the fight to make. Huge legacy fight.
 
That all may be true, but rarely do we get a fighter on paper who stands a chance against Jones.

Stipe had like a 20% chance, Gane another 20% at winning, Aspinall at least has a good 45% chance at victory, some would even say it's more a 50/50, or favour Tom heavily, and that's why fans have been clamouring for this fight.

Plus Tom is or was the interim champ, that alone demands a crack at being the rightful champ.
 
Imagine if Jon Jones gets ease takedowns on Aspinall.. Fight is over! The ref will pull Jon of Aspinall 1st round but with striking battle I see Jon finishing Aspinall in 3rd or 4th round due to collecting to many damage
 
Jon Jones will wake up in the hospital wondering what happened, if he has the stones to sign the contract
 
This is the fight that will derail Tom and be the start of a downturn in his career. He would be smart to let Jones ride off into the sunset. Once Jones beats Tom, he will get the Pavlovich treatment where people will say Tom was never that good and pick apart all of his wins.
 
You guys said the same thing about Anderson Silva back in the day, nobody is untouchable and that applies to Jones but if you are right and Jones does beat Tom he’s undisputed GOAT
 
Fight is over?? LOL, Aspinal actually knows how to grapple extremely well, he's a BJJ BB and been grappling for well over a decade.
 
hes good being the guy on top but I havent seen him on his back tbh. would be interesting at least.
 
No one cares if Jones wins dude, we just want to see the fight against the guy who has already defended the interm belt. We are generally in this forum because we wanna see the best guys fight. If Jones is here to duck the obvious and rightful contender, then he should F O and drop the belt.

Gane and Aspinall aren't the same though, Aspinall hits much harder and is a far better grappler.
 
