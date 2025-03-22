  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists

Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall during first day in new job with UFC rival

Jon Jones leads an X-rated chant aimed at UFC heavyweight rival Tom Aspinall, just as he settles in for his first day on the job at ‘Dirty Boxing’.
During an appearance at the ‘Dirty Boxing Championship 1’ weigh-ins, Jon Jones whipped up the crowd into a frenzy; even starting an X-rated chant aimed at his UFC heavyweight rival.

“F— Tom Aspinall, f— Tom Aspinall,” recited the Floridian crowd, with Jones clapping along to the chant and even bowing to the audience as he laughed: “I love you guys.”


Why would he encourage this chant with the crowd that was unrealated to mma. For validation? For protection? Is he shook?
 
where's the damn video of it, I saw no video in that link

I don't want to read about a chant
here... click bait thread title... jon isn't leading anything... just nodding along with a humorous smirk...


he even does one of these at the end....
1742663560411.jpeg

"Leading" BAH!!!
 
The only thing he won’t do when it comes to Aspinall is fight him.
I guess he doesn't realize "For His Legacy" it would be better to risk going out on his shield with 0 excuses than fading away ducking the only real competition..... look at Gaethje....
 
Why would you start a thread without the full context of what happened? For Aspinall to finally let you hit? For fake likes by the other Jones hates? Sad.
The article link is clearly posted at the top of the thread. We're not supposed to copy and paste full articles on here. Don't be lazy.
 
Kinda like a “let’s go Brandon” moment. Floridians, much like their neighbors in Bama’, enjoy that kind of low brow group think. “Let’s go Aspirin” bumper stickers incoming.
How about "Fight Tom Aspinall". That would make a lot more sense than "F- Tom Aspinall". I guess the crowd wants him to know it's ok to duck him and he loves it because it's exactly what he intends to do for as long as possible.
 
