It's just weird the extent his fans will go to, to glaze him



The denial and cope from Jon Jones fans whenever Aspinall does something it's crazy



I truly believe Jon's fanbase is ruining his legacy



No, Jones isn't innocent either, but I truly believe if you Jones fans, if you guys don't stop reiterating Jones' cringey false statements about Aspinall, a lot of his true fans will be gone, and they are gone



True fandom isn't based on lies, Tom Aspinall "hasn't done anything"? Not respectful?



If you really want to make a case for Jones to save him from Tom Aspinall, make a Jake Paul comparison or something, maybe even say, "Hey! He offered the belt up, look what a nice guy Jones is" I would say that's ducking but I would at least respect you telling the truth



These lies about Aspinall would put more doubt into Jones' already questionable legacy