Media Jon Jones fanbase is ruining his legacy

It's just weird the extent his fans will go to, to glaze him

The denial and cope from Jon Jones fans whenever Aspinall does something it's crazy

I truly believe Jon's fanbase is ruining his legacy

No, Jones isn't innocent either, but I truly believe if you Jones fans, if you guys don't stop reiterating Jones' cringey false statements about Aspinall, a lot of his true fans will be gone, and they are gone

True fandom isn't based on lies, Tom Aspinall "hasn't done anything"? Not respectful?

If you really want to make a case for Jones to save him from Tom Aspinall, make a Jake Paul comparison or something, maybe even say, "Hey! He offered the belt up, look what a nice guy Jones is" I would say that's ducking but I would at least respect you telling the truth

These lies about Aspinall would put more doubt into Jones' already questionable legacy
 
AmonTobin said:
Jones has done this to himself.
oh without a doubt

I just said that because I understand Jones doesn't wanna get beat up, and I don't really want him to all that much, I don't care

I'm just saying for the Jones fans there are better ways to go about promoting your fight without disrespecting people's legacy

There are valid reasons why people are insensitive for wanting to see an old man get beat up, but to pretend like Tom Aspinall hasn't done anything, he's just a clout chaser, he's hot right now gone tommorow, etc. it's disingenous, and people need to get their facts straight before defending Jon because defending him when he says this, just worsens his legacy
 
It's sheer cope.
They can't handle their hero Jones being so terrified of tom they go along with his ludicrous "he's not respectful enough" nonsense.
 
drphil said:
It's sheer cope.
They can't handle their hero Jones being so terrified of tom they go along with his ludicrous "he's not respectful enough" nonsense.
I think we are too busy laughing at the haters who are desperate to pretend that the best fighter of all time is a duck.
It’s a shared willing delusion of you people because you’re coming to terms with never getting able to see him lose.
 
Blastbeat said:
nothing "autistic" about wanting a champ to defend his belt.
In concept, of course not, but the obsession and repetition certainly are. And he is defending his belt!

Blastbeat said:
Jones is a great fighter but if you seriously think he's a good human being then you're a shit judge of character.
Not sure where that second part came from because I've never claimed that.
 
sanguinius said:
I think we are too busy laughing at the haters who are desperate to pretend that the best fighter of all time is a duck.
It’s a shared willing delusion of you people because you’re coming to terms with never getting able to see him lose.
He is far from the best fighter of all time

He didn't lose because he has a padded record and runs away from competition which is ducking

He is absolutely a duck

Adressing the 2nd part, with how much this guy cheated, broke all the rules, got away with it, I think I'm completely justified in wanting to see him get beat up

and even if that's rude or barbaric or evil, to pretend he isn't absolutely 100% a duck, is ridiculous!
 
WelcometoHell said:
It's just weird the extent his fans will go to, to glaze him
It's much weirder how his haters treat him to be honest.

Im pretty neutral towards Jon Jones but to pretend that Jones is ducking Aspinall takes a lot of gall. Honestly, It's simply not true. It's not a fight that has ever been offered to either jones or aspinall. This is meant to be jones retirement fight, a fight that was created before aspinall was ever in the title picture. No matter what happens with jones, MMA fans never treat him fairly.

Jones has never ducked anyone in his entire career. EVER. not Aspinall, Not Ngannou, No one. Jones Only obligation is to fight Stipe. A fight he agreed to before Tom was ever interim champ. Not sure what the problem is honestly.


He's going to fight stipe then retire. In a week we wont have to talk about it.
 
Lance Armstrong actually feels empathy towards Jon Jones, who isn’t all together upstairs anymore
 
that d-yellow is killing me lmao
 
RockyLockridge said:
It's much weirder how his haters treat him to be honest.

Im pretty neutral towards Jon Jones but to pretend that Jones is ducking Aspinall takes a lot of gall. Honestly, It's simply not true. It's not a fight that has ever been offered to either jones or aspinall. This is meant to be jones retirement fight, a fight that was created before aspinall was ever in the title picture. No matter what happens with jones, MMA fans never treat him fairly.

Jones has never ducked anyone in his entire career. EVER. not Aspinall, Not Ngannou, No one. Jones Only obligation is to fight Stipe. A fight he agreed to before Tom was ever interim champ. Not sure what the problem is honestly.


He's going to fight stipe then retire. In a week we wont have to talk about it.
It's just like Jones said: finally the haters found the final boss in Aspinall, a guy much younger and 30lb heavier than Jones
 
WelcometoHell said:
He is far from the best fighter of all time

He didn't lose because he has a padded record and runs away from competition which is ducking

He is absolutely a duck

Adressing the 2nd part, with how much this guy cheated, broke all the rules, got away with it, I think I'm completely justified in wanting to see him get beat up

and even if that's rude or barbaric or evil, to pretend he isn't absolutely 100% a duck, is ridiculous!
He has the most title fight victories in ufc history, my man. He didn’t luck into being the GOAT, he earned it by only fighting in title fights since he was 23 and never losing a single one.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Jones has never ducked anyone in his entire career. EVER. not Aspinall, Not Ngannou, No one. Jones Only obligation is to fight Stipe. A fight he agreed to before Tom was ever interim champ. Not sure what the problem is honestly.
I ain't ESPN bud
 
Humongo said:
It's just like Jones said: finally the haters found the final boss in Aspinall, a guy much younger and 30lb heavier than Jones
Yes before that it was Gane (I believed it too) and now I see how Gane has been treated by the MMA Community, Dismissed and Discounted.

Simply to spite his haters, I hope jones NEVER fights aspinall. Aspinall would just be another can Jones crushed. Haters need to cope with the fact that jones made it through this game without losing the fact that might happen puts them in a frenzy, Which is why you see all these retarded posts and threads come out of the woodwork.


It'd be easier if they all Just admitted that they desperately want to see Jones lose before he retires and they feel aspinall is their great white hope.
 
