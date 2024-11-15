  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jon Jones trying to call the shots.

Couldn't have said it better. Great work from MixedMollyWhoppery!

I was really surprised to see the crowds reaction to Dana claiming the winner fights Tom Aspinall in the prefight presser. Even the casuals know the who the rightful challenger is to the HW throne. Jones can't duck Tom without taking a hit to his HW legacy and I love it. I'm not even gonna say that I think Tom beats Jones, but dang, I want to see that fight.



What's the verdict? Does Jon Jones end up getting his way and end up side skirting around Tom Aspinall to fight Alex Pereira, Jamal Hill, or the Black Beast, or is he forced to face Tom or retire?
 
I wonder if the other mods get mad at the one sissy who deletes the threads or do they go "yo for real??"
 
HHJ said:
I wonder if the other mods get mad at the one sissy who deletes the threads or do they go "yo for real??"
Stop it man, you're killing me over here! That Shara Bullet Terminator av has got me rolling too.
 
HHJ said:
Cutting through the bullshit.

Watch out tho. Some anti Mollywhoppery mods wasteland these threads sometimes.

Got mommy issues or something.
Can’t handle the bants and the truth sometimes
 
hoevan said:
Stop it man, you're killing me over here! That Shara Bullet Terminator av has got me rolling too.
He's been really active lately.

I be wanting to post his videos but I be getting censored like a motherfucker cos one mod didn't get enough love growing up.

"When's gon' be my time???"
 
