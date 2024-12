Which UFC Champ Is "DUCKING" The Most? Jones, Merab, or Pereira?

jones > merab > pereira



jones aspinall is the fight the ufc wants + aspinall has interim

umar vs merab, the ufc want that one as well. But at least merab isn't totally wrong saying fuck umar for just fighting 1 top 10 guy and getting a TS immediately. He has an argument there at least.

pereira vs ankalaev. Still firmly believe the ufc hates ankalaev after acting a diva during the jan draw/decision + the times and circumstances of when ankalaev couldve stepped in but didn't. pereira the one guy on this list who hasn't said he wouldn't fight his contender. Calling him a duck because he hasn't fought a guy who fumbled his first TS, then beat THE CHINLESS WONDER JONNY WALKER and was expecting another TS right after isn't duck behavior.