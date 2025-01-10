What Would It Take For You To Believe That The UFC is Protecting Poatan from Ankalaev?

Alright, Sherbums, let’s address the elephant in the room: there are rumors swirling about Alex Pereira potentially fighting Alexander Volkov instead of Magomed Ankalaev. At what point do we all just admit that the UFC is actively protecting Pereira from Ankalaev?



Look, Pereira is a phenomenal striker—no one denies that—but Ankalaev is the worst matchup for him stylistically. Ankalaev has the wrestling, grappling, and striking IQ to completely neutralize Pereira’s power. It’s no secret that many fans (and maybe the UFC brass) are worried about how Alex would hold up against him. So instead, we’re getting talk of Pereira moving up to fight Volkov at heavyweight? A fight that, while interesting, feels like a diversion.



How long is this going to go on? Ankalaev deserves the next shot after his dominant win over Johnny Walker and the controversial draw with Jan Blachowicz. Meanwhile, Alex is already a champ and should be defending his belt against the rightful contender. Is this a case of the UFC protecting one of their most marketable fighters, or do they genuinely believe in Pereira’s ability to jump divisions?



What do you think, Sherbums? Is the UFC running interference to keep Ankalaev away from Pereira? And if Pereira moves up to fight Volkov, is that proof of ducking or just good business? Let’s hear it!