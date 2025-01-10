  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to it's more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

What Would It Take For You To Believe That The UFC is Protecting Poatan from Ankalaev?

Is the UFC protecting Poatan???

  • Yes. It’s super obvious. Dana is protecting his cash cow

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • Nah, dude you’re insane. Magomed hasn’t earned a titleshot

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • I don’t care if you’re POSTER OF THE YEAR. I’m no sherbum and you ain’t no king

    Votes: 1 11.1%
  • Total voters
    9
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,443
Reaction score
49,298
Alright, Sherbums, let’s address the elephant in the room: there are rumors swirling about Alex Pereira potentially fighting Alexander Volkov instead of Magomed Ankalaev. At what point do we all just admit that the UFC is actively protecting Pereira from Ankalaev?

Look, Pereira is a phenomenal striker—no one denies that—but Ankalaev is the worst matchup for him stylistically. Ankalaev has the wrestling, grappling, and striking IQ to completely neutralize Pereira’s power. It’s no secret that many fans (and maybe the UFC brass) are worried about how Alex would hold up against him. So instead, we’re getting talk of Pereira moving up to fight Volkov at heavyweight? A fight that, while interesting, feels like a diversion.

How long is this going to go on? Ankalaev deserves the next shot after his dominant win over Johnny Walker and the controversial draw with Jan Blachowicz. Meanwhile, Alex is already a champ and should be defending his belt against the rightful contender. Is this a case of the UFC protecting one of their most marketable fighters, or do they genuinely believe in Pereira’s ability to jump divisions?

What do you think, Sherbums? Is the UFC running interference to keep Ankalaev away from Pereira? And if Pereira moves up to fight Volkov, is that proof of ducking or just good business? Let’s hear it!
 
We'd need evidence that Alex has the drawing power to warrant such protection, first.

Ankalaev might still be in the doghouse from his post-Jan meltdown and turning down Alex before (not to mention the most recent, alleged refusal). It's no secret that Daner hates fighters that are hard to work with.
 
Actually. what's happening a pump-and-dump type scam to improve the opening odds for Poatan once the fight gets made so Dana and his friends can place huge bets on Poatan and rake in the cash. They're looking to get +170 on what should be a -250 bet.
 
Ankalaev is next up but his resume is a little underwhelming imo. A win over Jan, Jiri, or Jamahal would make it a bit more convincing.
 
I agree they are totally protecting Jon Jones, they won't let Ankalaev move up
 
So they are protecting him by giving him a significantly harder match up in a higher weight class??


This myth that ankalaev can wrestle well needs to stop. He's not a hard match up for Alex at all, he's bad at defending leg kicks and 30% takedown accuracy at lhw. Anakalev keeps refusing the fight and that is why it's not happening


I've never seen such entitlement from a title challenger in any weight class at any point in time. Also I dont think i've ever seen such delusion about about a fighter avoiding someone in all my time on sherdog.

I give Alex a 10% chance to beat Volkov and a 75% chance to beat Anakalev Volkov is far more likely to take alex down and submit or tko him than Anakalev is. If you dont realize this, you're simply out of the loop.
 
Last edited:
I'll wait till something gets announced, but surely it's still 205 for Alex.

Thought it was weird of Alex a few months back wanting to go back to 185 to challenge DDP, when such a cut is near death for the guy.

Only other thing would be the UFC moving Alex up to prepare for Jones as Jones continues to avoid Aspinall, but that would fucking suck instead of Jones/Aspinall.
 
Ank not turning down fights he said he would take would be a good start.
 
UFC clearly likes to protect their assets. It would be nice though if people stopped blaming Poatan for it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
What will Ankalaev haters say after he DOMINATES Alex??
Replies
7
Views
257
MrBlackheart
MrBlackheart
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
If Alex does step up to fight and defeat Magomed Anklaev then he will surpas Ilia as FOTY candidate
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
tritestill
tritestill
Alpha_T83
Pereira could avoid Ankalaev by offering to fight him at UFC 307
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
4K
tritestill
tritestill
Black9
Rumored Alex Pereira Fighting in March?; Rogan Says Poatan using Ramadan return date to mess w/ Ankalaev
18 19 20
Replies
388
Views
7K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Should Poatan fight Ankalaev or go up weight and fight for the HW belt?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
Domitian
Domitian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,041
Messages
56,754,537
Members
175,387
Latest member
khoulouud sehli

Share this page

Back
Top