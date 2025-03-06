  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Pereira will melt Ankalaev

Let’s get this straight—Magomed Ankalaev might be a competent fighter, but he’s about to get exposed for the limited talent he truly is when he faces Alex Pereira. Ankalaev’s striking is basic, at best, and when you stack that up against Pereira, a world-class kickboxer with actual knockout power, it’s laughable. Pereira has the kind of striking IQ that makes even seasoned UFC fighters look like amateurs. And don’t even bring up Ankalaev’s “wrestling”—as if that’s going to save him against someone with Pereira’s elite takedown defense. Ankalaev won’t even get close enough to grapple without getting his head taken off in the process. Pereira’s knockout power is absolutely ridiculous—he’s got the kind of precision that turns lights out with one punch. So, HHJ, I know you’re out there trying to convince everyone that Ankalaev can handle this, but you’re about to see just how out of his depth he is. Pereira’s going to walk through him like a bad day at the office—and if Ankalaev’s lucky, he won’t end up looking like a highlight reel KO for the ages.
 
Why does everyone have a problem with little ol' me supporting Ankalaev??

I mean, you guys are the one making ALL the threads, not me.

Ya GOTTEN TO.
 
Yes we have heard for the umpteenth time, pal.
 
Difference is…your life is Sherdog bruh
 
MM said there has never been another ufc champ that was willing to go out and spar all over the world against randoms just to learn how to read people's style better and force himself to have to download opponents' reactions and patterns on demand



That's gonna make the difference between Alex and Ank imo
 
I believe Alex will win.

But, I’m neither ignorant, or arrogant enough to make a thread about it.

I want to see more “house”, “car”, or “account” bets.

Unless of course somebody actually backs up their attention seeking threads, with an actual bet slip.. Preferably more than a 5$, 6 fight parlay.
 
Ankalaev can't have any success wrestling against such a talented grappler like Pereira. :eek:

image.gif.e91c700108af5fbc89a53f1a70165561.gif
 
I dont spend my time making threads about my feelings about other posters.

I simply contribute to the community.
 
This saturday's fight, and the hype leading into it would be at LEAST only 30% as good if it werent for me.
 
