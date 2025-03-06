Pereira will melt Ankalaev

Let’s get this straight—Magomed Ankalaev might be a competent fighter, but he’s about to get exposed for the limited talent he truly is when he faces Alex Pereira. Ankalaev’s striking is basic, at best, and when you stack that up against Pereira, a world-class kickboxer with actual knockout power, it’s laughable. Pereira has the kind of striking IQ that makes even seasoned UFC fighters look like amateurs. And don’t even bring up Ankalaev’s “wrestling”—as if that’s going to save him against someone with Pereira’s elite takedown defense. Ankalaev won’t even get close enough to grapple without getting his head taken off in the process. Pereira’s knockout power is absolutely ridiculous—he’s got the kind of precision that turns lights out with one punch. So, HHJ, I know you’re out there trying to convince everyone that Ankalaev can handle this, but you’re about to see just how out of his depth he is. Pereira’s going to walk through him like a bad day at the office—and if Ankalaev’s lucky, he won’t end up looking like a highlight reel KO for the ages.