If Alex does step up to fight and defeat Magomed Anklaev then he will surpas Ilia as FOTY candidate

Alright, Sherbums, there’s a lot of buzz going around that Alex Pereira might step up to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 310. With Belal Muhammad reportedly out, it looks like the UFC is scrambling for a big-name replacement, and Pereira’s name is front and center.



Now, I’m no Pereira fan, but even I have to admit that if Alex pulls this off, he’d have a serious case for Fighter of the Year. Moving up to face a dangerous contender like Ankalaev on short notice would be huge. Ankalaev’s a beast, known for his striking and power, and has been on a serious tear, so this isn’t just any fight. Alex would be facing a top light heavyweight with a lot of hype around him.



Here’s what’s on the line:





• Stepping Up: Pereira has already had a crazy year with his moves and recent wins. If he faces Ankalaev, it would add even more weight to his resume.



• FOTY Candidacy: Imagine if Alex actually beats Ankalaev at 310. As much as I dislike Pereira, he’d undeniably be a frontrunner for Fighter of the Year.



• IFs in Play: Obviously, there are still a lot of “if” factors. There’s no guarantee he takes it, let alone wins. But, if he does…



What do you all think? Would beating Ankalaev secure FOTY for Alex? Or is this just Dana trying to save a PPV?