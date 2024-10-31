If Alex does step up to fight and defeat Magomed Anklaev then he will surpas Ilia as FOTY candidate

Alright, Sherbums, there’s a lot of buzz going around that Alex Pereira might step up to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 310. With Belal Muhammad reportedly out, it looks like the UFC is scrambling for a big-name replacement, and Pereira’s name is front and center.

Now, I’m no Pereira fan, but even I have to admit that if Alex pulls this off, he’d have a serious case for Fighter of the Year. Moving up to face a dangerous contender like Ankalaev on short notice would be huge. Ankalaev’s a beast, known for his striking and power, and has been on a serious tear, so this isn’t just any fight. Alex would be facing a top light heavyweight with a lot of hype around him.

Here’s what’s on the line:


• Stepping Up: Pereira has already had a crazy year with his moves and recent wins. If he faces Ankalaev, it would add even more weight to his resume.

• FOTY Candidacy: Imagine if Alex actually beats Ankalaev at 310. As much as I dislike Pereira, he’d undeniably be a frontrunner for Fighter of the Year.

• IFs in Play: Obviously, there are still a lot of “if” factors. There’s no guarantee he takes it, let alone wins. But, if he does…

What do you all think? Would beating Ankalaev secure FOTY for Alex? Or is this just Dana trying to save a PPV?
 
LMAO I thought you were implying Ankalaev being in a fight of the year contender


<36>


Also Poatan is already fighter kf the year due to strength of schedule imo
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
there’s a lot of buzz going around that Alex Pereira might step up tov fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 310
Is it?

You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
I’m no Pereira fan
You suck and I will never vote for you dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Would beating Ankalaev secure FOTY for Alex?
maybe-maybe-not-dingam.gif
 
Stepping up Lol <Dany07>

Ank has only fought 2 legit killers both were close boring fights. While Pereria kos Champions an carries a company on his back.


Thought thread was about Aspinall who's now calling out Pereria . Tbat would be stepping up .
 
Not even necessary, as he already is.

But it would certainly stamp an exclamation point on top of it.
 
First things first, we already know who is the "stepping up" guy here, its Pereira. You are questioning the wrong guy about stepping up, its not him, he has proved it more than once, its Ankalaev, will the guy take the fight? I doubt it more from him than the defending champion...

Also, surpass Topuria? Dont know about that, Pereira has 3 defenses and the year is not over yet, their division is what it is, Topuria has better wins, yes, but he only has 1 defense against 3, probably its the hater in me, but Pereira is still in the lead imo, slightly, considering Topuria´s opposition.
 
He is already ahead of Topuria. It's possible he actually falls behind him if he loses to Ankalaev.
 
There is nearly a tie between Ilia and Alex right now. Alex more wins, Ilia better wins. Another win this year by either would obviously make for a clear leader. Or push them out in a clear way if they lost.
 
