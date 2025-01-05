He states its cause of Ramadan(Ramadan is in late feb-march), but apparently he's still fighting?



Who can it be?







Alex Pereira is serious about making Magomed Ankalaev wait on the sidelines for a title shot.



That’s according to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who claims Pereira is planning a March return specifically because it’s during Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and reflection for Muslims. Rogan was discussing what might be next for “Poatan,” including a potential superfight with Jon Jones. But the former Fear Factor host clearly wanted to see Pereira fight Ankalaev — something Pereira has said isn’t happening next.



“He’s supposed to be fighting Ankalaev,” Rogan continued. “Ankalaev is f**king very dangerous, and he’s the No. 1 contender, and he’s been on a winning streak for a long ass time. He’s only got one draw, and that was to Jan Blachowicz, who was the former champion. He’s at the top of the heap and he’s been waiting for a title shot for a long time.”



“But he’s been talking a lot of s**t and Alex doesn’t like that he talks s**t, so he’s like, ‘F**k him, make him wait.’ Alex just said that he’s gonna fight in March and that he’s not gonna fight Ankalaev. Because If he’s fighting in March, when is Ramadan? ... Ankalaev wouldn’t be able to fight in March, he’s gotta go through the entire month of Ramadan preparing for a world title fight? February 28th to March 29th. That’s exactly during the time period when [Pereira] is going to fight.”



“You can drink water and eat food, but you can only do it after sundown,” Rogan explained.