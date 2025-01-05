Rumored Alex Pereira Fighting in March?; Rogan Says Poatan using Ramadan return date to mess w/ Ankalaev

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,840
Reaction score
8,941
He states its cause of Ramadan(Ramadan is in late feb-march), but apparently he's still fighting?

Who can it be?



Alex Pereira is serious about making Magomed Ankalaev wait on the sidelines for a title shot.

That’s according to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who claims Pereira is planning a March return specifically because it’s during Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and reflection for Muslims. Rogan was discussing what might be next for “Poatan,” including a potential superfight with Jon Jones. But the former Fear Factor host clearly wanted to see Pereira fight Ankalaev — something Pereira has said isn’t happening next.

“He’s supposed to be fighting Ankalaev,” Rogan continued. “Ankalaev is f**king very dangerous, and he’s the No. 1 contender, and he’s been on a winning streak for a long ass time. He’s only got one draw, and that was to Jan Blachowicz, who was the former champion. He’s at the top of the heap and he’s been waiting for a title shot for a long time.”

“But he’s been talking a lot of s**t and Alex doesn’t like that he talks s**t, so he’s like, ‘F**k him, make him wait.’ Alex just said that he’s gonna fight in March and that he’s not gonna fight Ankalaev. Because If he’s fighting in March, when is Ramadan? ... Ankalaev wouldn’t be able to fight in March, he’s gotta go through the entire month of Ramadan preparing for a world title fight? February 28th to March 29th. That’s exactly during the time period when [Pereira] is going to fight.”

“You can drink water and eat food, but you can only do it after sundown,” Rogan explained.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Ankalaev doesn't want this fight despite what him and Ali say on Twitter

Every time the fight is offered there is an excuse/problem from their part due to the date, location, ramadan etc

If Ankalaev was as confident in this being an easy grapple fuck 1st round sub like you guys seem to think, this fight would've been made long ago.
 
Again I'm hearing accusations against Ankalaev without ANY sort of proof. From what he said last time there's no evidence that he would willingly turn down this fight. And if it's not Ankalaev, then who? Maybe let's just randomly give a title shot to someone from outside Top-10 instead of the top contender, just like it was done last time?
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Assuming this source is true, then that's suspicious that Pereira fights in the 1 month that ramadan is observed, could have easily fought in April and got the Ankalaev fight over with.
Click to expand...
Nah fuck that Alex isn’t here to settle on a date that works best for Ank, he’s the champ.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Assuming this source is true, then that's suspicious that Pereira fights in the 1 month that ramadan is observed, could have easily fought in April and got the Ankalaev fight over with.
Click to expand...

Why should Alex, the champion, have to wait until the challenger is ready?
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Why should Alex, the champion, have to wait until the challenger is ready?
Click to expand...
there's no one else to fight, aspinall-jones is in negotation, Jiri-Jamahal already got dominated by alex, Ulberg is fighting Jan in March, the only possible fight is Magomed so he should just wait 1 month to fight in April
 
M4R5 said:
April wouldn't be good enough either. Can't do a training camp through Ramadan.
Click to expand...
It would be possible since he could just train in the night and during the weeks leading up to the fight he wouldn't be tired if the fight took place in April. Belal and Khamzat fought during Ramadan and just trained during the night
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Assuming this source is true, then that's suspicious that Pereira fights in the 1 month that ramadan is observed, could have easily fought in April and got the Ankalaev fight over with.
Click to expand...
Why is it on Alex to fight when Ank can fight?

You seem confused about who’s actually champion. Very odd as they’re on their 4th defence.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

warriorfan808
Will Ankalaev turn down a title fight for Ramadan
Replies
11
Views
474
warriorfan808
warriorfan808
GiganticMeat
Two thoughts on Ankalaev/Pereira
Replies
17
Views
885
UFConFOX
U
DanDragon Machi
Media Alex Pereira threatens to ‘make it a little bit harder’ for Magomed Ankalaev to fight him after ‘disrespectful’ comments
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
4K
Carlos Calderon
Carlos Calderon
Alpha_T83
Pereira could avoid Ankalaev by offering to fight him at UFC 307
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
4K
tritestill
tritestill
L
Alex Pereira vs Ankalaev
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,824
Messages
56,741,575
Members
175,384
Latest member
Dondido

Share this page

Back
Top