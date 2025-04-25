AI Software made for high accuracy in fighting scoring, says Pereira beat Ankalaev (48-47)

I had the opportunity to use an AI that was crafted for evaluating a fight under a heavily strict ruleset and "thinking" — as for wtv reason this AI software can ""watch"" the fight when the user ( in case I did ) upload the entire fight in it so the software can even catch detailed angles that we when watching it, or the judges, can't, in grappling situations for example (I've a UFC plan which allows me access to any fight that happened in the last 2 years) :


Below is a clean, breakdown re-watch of each round, scored under the July 2024 Unified Rules (impact ➜ dominance ➜ duration; cage control matters only if the first two tiers are even). In a slow motion watch, which was ran 3 times as a standard for high accuracy processing, I scored the fight 48-47 Pereira. I prose so you can feel the rhythm of the bout minute-by-minute.


---

Round 1 – Pereira 10-9

Both men spend the first ninety seconds probing, yet every time Pereira fires a calf-kick you see Ankalaev’s weight shift and his stance momentarily square—clear, visible effect, the exact standard the rulebook demands for kicks to win exchanges . Ankalaev answers with single left counters that touch rather than turn Pereira; none draw a reaction beyond a blink. By the horn the tally is twelve meaningful calf-kicks for Pereira versus a handful of flicked jabs from Ankalaev. Under criteria that privilege impact over volume, Pereira’s leg work is the frame’s most consequential offense, so he takes it 10-9.

Round 2 – Ankalaev 10-9

Ankalaev dials up forward pressure, clips Pereira with a clean left-right that forces a backward hop, then digs a body kick that folds Pereira’s torso for a beat—two unmistakable “impact” moments in the round’s first half . Pereira still lands kicks but they come singly and with less torque as he’s forced to retreat. No knockdown, no sustained ground dominance, so it’s a routine 10-9 but clearly Ankalaev’s.

Round 3 – Ankalaev 10-9 (swing)

Stat sheets say Pereira lands 21 significant strikes to 17, yet five of Ankalaev’s are heavy left hands that visibly jolt Poatan’s posture—impact beats total by the letter of the law [my personal note : it cited 5 sources, I couldn't include them]. Ankalaev twice shoots and is stuffed, but the mere threat keeps Pereira from setting his feet for counters. Pereira’s best moment—stuff-and-rip right hand—draws a quick flinch but no follow-up damage. Because the round hinges on whose shots hurt more, judges who weight power over count shade Ankalaev 10-9; a volume-leaning eye could flip it, which is why fans split here.

Round 4 – Pereira 10-9 (criteria-pure)

For nearly four minutes Ankalaev glues Pereira to the fence, kneeing the thigh while fishing for inside trips. Under the guidelines, control without real damage lives at the bottom of scoring priority [it cited 6 sources, I couldn't copy them here]. The single visibly effective action belongs to Pereira—an off-balance judo toss in the final seconds followed by two short elbows on the break. By rule, the fighter who lands the only impactful offense wins the round, so I score it 10-9 Pereira. (Historically many judges still gift the wrestler this type of frame—hence all official cards had Ankalaev ahead—illustrating the practical gulf between the manual and real-world habits.)

Round 5 – Pereira 10-9

Open space favors Pereira: he starts with a hook-low-kick combo that spins Ankalaev off his line, then smokes a step-in right that snaps the Russian’s head back . Ankalaev answers with significant strikes, but unlike the 3rd round, the impact here favors Pereira. In the last 1 and a half minute, Ankalaev answered with another long stretch of wall time, but again produces only thigh-knees—minimal impact. Ankalaev’s final tie-up yields nothing before the bell. Because every strike that visibly alters posture or causes a cut comes from Pereira, and Ankalaev’s control generates no damage, the rules force another 10-9 for the Brazilian.


---

Final Card

Pereira 48 – 47 (Rounds 1, 4, 5)

Official judges: 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 Ankalaev


The divergence rests on Round 4 (control vs. damage) and Round 3 (power vs. volume). If you weight fence time or those five clean lefts differently, the fight swings. In the betting odds, it noticeable that a swing from Pereira +250 to Ankalaev -345 says far more about how oddsmakers thought the final five minutes would play out than it does about any single, precise scorecard. Live numbers fold in scoring and momentum, cardio, style-matchups and public money. Even in a fight that could be 2-2, books can justifiably price one man as a big favorite if most signals point to him taking Round 5— more chances to win a decisive round such as perceived better cardio and the wrestling as an additional tool. Also, casual bettors often bet emotionally. If it looked like Ankalaev was taking over (even if technically it’s 2-2), the books will adjust to where the money is going.
 
this thread ain't gonna end well

on a side note, which AI model did you use?
 
every fighter said ank won, pereira landed as many head strikes in that fight as carla esparza against namajunas, pereira fans have to let it go
 
Ank clearly won the fight. That was obvious to any human who watched it objectively.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
every fighter said ank won, pereira landed as many head strikes in that fight as carla esparza against namajunas, pereira fans have to let it go
Click to expand...
Luffy isn't an Alex fan, he's a troll, which is why half the front page is filled with his threads most days. I must admit, he's growing on me though.

The fight wasn't a domination by Ankalaev, which it should have been considering Alex threw 11 head strikes. Was a close fight for no other reason than Ank was tentative against an even more tentative opponent. Round 3 was the swing round that depending on your interpretation of the criteria could have gone either way.

Ank took the fight that night, the rematch should be a much more interesting affair as both Alex knows he can stop the take down and Ank knows he can strike with him.
 
