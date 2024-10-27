The Rise of Kavkaz! As UFC is getting more & more International

The days when UFC was getting dominated mostly Americans are gone long time ago.

Just look at the current UFC Champions & their strongest contenders by the divisions:
HW: Tom Aspinall (UK/England). Since JJ is fake champ fighting 42 y.o. Miocic
LHW: Alex Pereira (Brazil)
MW: DDP (South Africa). Could be Khamzat (Chechen from Sweden)
WW: Belal (Only American/of Palestinian origin). Could be Shavkat (Kazakhstan), Maddalena (Australia) or Ian Garry (Ireland)
LW: Islam (Dagestan). Could be Tsarukyan (Armenia/Russia)
FW: Ilia Topuria (Georgian from Spain). Just can't see him losing rn
BW: Merab Dvalishvili (Georgia). Could be Umar (Dagestan)
FW: Pantoja (Brazil)


One thing to notice is fighters from Kavkaz region are on the rise: Georgians, Dagestanis & Chechens:

- Current BW & FW champions are ethnic Georgians: Merab Dvalishvili & Ilia Topuria
- Dagestanis & Chechens are one of the finest fighters in UFC: Islam Makhachev (Dagestan), Khamzat Chimaev (Chechen), Umar Nurmagomedov (Dagestan), Shara Bullet (Dagestan), Ankalaev (Dagestan), Evloev (Dagestan) et al.

Of course Brazilians have always been there since the beginning winning UFC 1 - The Legendary Royce Gracie.
 
