The Rise of Kavkaz! As UFC is getting more & more International

The days when UFC was getting dominated mostly Americans are gone long time ago.



Just look at the current UFC Champions & their strongest contenders by the divisions:

HW: Tom Aspinall (UK/England). Since JJ is fake champ fighting 42 y.o. Miocic

LHW: Alex Pereira (Brazil)

MW: DDP (South Africa). Could be Khamzat (Chechen from Sweden)

WW: Belal (Only American/of Palestinian origin). Could be Shavkat (Kazakhstan), Maddalena (Australia) or Ian Garry (Ireland)

LW: Islam (Dagestan). Could be Tsarukyan (Armenia/Russia)

FW: Ilia Topuria (Georgian from Spain). Just can't see him losing rn

BW: Merab Dvalishvili (Georgia). Could be Umar (Dagestan)

FW: Pantoja (Brazil)





One thing to notice is fighters from Kavkaz region are on the rise: Georgians, Dagestanis & Chechens:



- Current BW & FW champions are ethnic Georgians: Merab Dvalishvili & Ilia Topuria

- Dagestanis & Chechens are one of the finest fighters in UFC: Islam Makhachev (Dagestan), Khamzat Chimaev (Chechen), Umar Nurmagomedov (Dagestan), Shara Bullet (Dagestan), Ankalaev (Dagestan), Evloev (Dagestan) et al.



Of course Brazilians have always been there since the beginning winning UFC 1 - The Legendary Royce Gracie.