Who’s winning the champs of today or a decade ago

Cowboy Kurt Angle
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2021
- Messages
- 10,048
- Reaction score
- 13,064
HW Jon Jones (1) VS Cain Velasquez (2)
HW Tom Aspinall (1) VS Fabrício Werdum
LHW Alex Pereira (3) VS Jon Jones (7)
MW Dricus Du Plessis (1) VS Chris Weidman (2)
WW Belal Muhammad VS Robbie Lawler
LW Islam Makhachev (3) VS Anthony Pettis (1)
FW Ilia Topuria (1) VS José Aldo (7)
BW Merab Dvalishvili VS T.J. Dillashaw (1)
FLW Alexandre Pantoja (3) VS Demetrious Johnson (5)
Women’s
BW Juilanna Peña VS Ronda Rousey (4)
SW Zhang Weili (2) VS Carla Esparza
Cain likely beats the Jones of today Cain was recovering from surgery but I still think the current version of Jones loses
Tom would probably destroy Werdum, would be a fun grappling match but Tom would likely KO Werdum
Alex is getting submitted by Jones of a decade ago and gets subbed by modern Jones as well
I feel like Dricus would beat Chris but it would a super close fight
Robbie Lawler likely beats Belal
Islam beats Pettis
Ilia I feel would eventually ko Aldo of a decade ago, Aldo was already out of his time when he reached his last defence
TJ koes Merab
DJ beats Pantoja
Ronda would submit Peña in under a minute
Zhang is beating Esparza
HW Tom Aspinall (1) VS Fabrício Werdum
LHW Alex Pereira (3) VS Jon Jones (7)
MW Dricus Du Plessis (1) VS Chris Weidman (2)
WW Belal Muhammad VS Robbie Lawler
LW Islam Makhachev (3) VS Anthony Pettis (1)
FW Ilia Topuria (1) VS José Aldo (7)
BW Merab Dvalishvili VS T.J. Dillashaw (1)
FLW Alexandre Pantoja (3) VS Demetrious Johnson (5)
Women’s
BW Juilanna Peña VS Ronda Rousey (4)
SW Zhang Weili (2) VS Carla Esparza
Cain likely beats the Jones of today Cain was recovering from surgery but I still think the current version of Jones loses
Tom would probably destroy Werdum, would be a fun grappling match but Tom would likely KO Werdum
Alex is getting submitted by Jones of a decade ago and gets subbed by modern Jones as well
I feel like Dricus would beat Chris but it would a super close fight
Robbie Lawler likely beats Belal
Islam beats Pettis
Ilia I feel would eventually ko Aldo of a decade ago, Aldo was already out of his time when he reached his last defence
TJ koes Merab
DJ beats Pantoja
Ronda would submit Peña in under a minute
Zhang is beating Esparza