Who’s winning the champs of today or a decade ago

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jun 3, 2021
Messages
10,048
Reaction score
13,064
HW Jon Jones (1) VS Cain Velasquez (2)

HW Tom Aspinall (1) VS Fabrício Werdum

LHW Alex Pereira (3) VS Jon Jones (7)

MW Dricus Du Plessis (1) VS Chris Weidman (2)

WW Belal Muhammad VS Robbie Lawler

LW Islam Makhachev (3) VS Anthony Pettis (1)

FW Ilia Topuria (1) VS José Aldo (7)

BW Merab Dvalishvili VS T.J. Dillashaw (1)

FLW Alexandre Pantoja (3) VS Demetrious Johnson (5)

Women’s

BW Juilanna Peña VS Ronda Rousey (4)

SW Zhang Weili (2) VS Carla Esparza


Cain likely beats the Jones of today Cain was recovering from surgery but I still think the current version of Jones loses

Tom would probably destroy Werdum, would be a fun grappling match but Tom would likely KO Werdum

Alex is getting submitted by Jones of a decade ago and gets subbed by modern Jones as well

I feel like Dricus would beat Chris but it would a super close fight

Robbie Lawler likely beats Belal

Islam beats Pettis

Ilia I feel would eventually ko Aldo of a decade ago, Aldo was already out of his time when he reached his last defence

TJ koes Merab

DJ beats Pantoja

Ronda would submit Peña in under a minute

Zhang is beating Esparza
 
I agree with your picks. I’d give weidman a good chance, though. What are the numbers in parentheses?
 
I generally do think Peña beat Rousey. In fact, Peña was active when Ronda was champion and a lot of people were picking her as someone who could beat Rousey.


I think Peña would dominate Rhonda in the stand-up. I think a lot of people would be surprised at how close that fight would be.
 
Cain, JDS, Werdum, Reem, DC, or Stipe, from 10 years ago, would all have the belt today.
 
Cain
Tom
Jones
DDP
Lawler
Islam
Topuria
TJ
DJ


So Topuria, Tom, and possibly DDP from today, although young Chris was pretty mighty in his own right
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
I generally do think Peña beat Rousey. In fact, Peña was active when Ronda was champion and a lot of people were picking her as someone who could beat Rousey.


I think Peña would dominate Rhonda in the stand-up. I think a lot of people would be surprised at how close that fight would be.
Click to expand...


Nobody thought Pena would beat Rousey.

Well, except for the ones who always assumed that Rousey was gonna lose her next fight so that they could say "CALLED IT!"
 
I'd pick a lot of champions from a decade ago to win. The ones TS chose, match up well stylistically with the current champions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
Prime for prime how would you rank the best fighters all time by class?
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
User9992
The Rise of Kavkaz! As UFC is getting more & more International
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
KhabibPink
KhabibPink

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,355
Messages
56,706,823
Members
175,365
Latest member
PRINCE ALI

Share this page

Back
Top