Who’s winning the champs of today or a decade ago

HW Jon Jones (1) VS Cain Velasquez (2)



HW Tom Aspinall (1) VS Fabrício Werdum



LHW Alex Pereira (3) VS Jon Jones (7)



MW Dricus Du Plessis (1) VS Chris Weidman (2)



WW Belal Muhammad VS Robbie Lawler



LW Islam Makhachev (3) VS Anthony Pettis (1)



FW Ilia Topuria (1) VS José Aldo (7)



BW Merab Dvalishvili VS T.J. Dillashaw (1)



FLW Alexandre Pantoja (3) VS Demetrious Johnson (5)



Women’s



BW Juilanna Peña VS Ronda Rousey (4)



SW Zhang Weili (2) VS Carla Esparza





Cain likely beats the Jones of today Cain was recovering from surgery but I still think the current version of Jones loses



Tom would probably destroy Werdum, would be a fun grappling match but Tom would likely KO Werdum



Alex is getting submitted by Jones of a decade ago and gets subbed by modern Jones as well



I feel like Dricus would beat Chris but it would a super close fight



Robbie Lawler likely beats Belal



Islam beats Pettis



Ilia I feel would eventually ko Aldo of a decade ago, Aldo was already out of his time when he reached his last defence



TJ koes Merab



DJ beats Pantoja



Ronda would submit Peña in under a minute



Zhang is beating Esparza