  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Interesting currents betting odds for champions at end of the year

MrBlackheart

MrBlackheart

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 8, 2022
Messages
1,419
Reaction score
4,866
This is from Bet ESPN futures market.

BW Merab -167, O’Malley +600, Sandhagen +100

FW Ilia -134, Movsar +200, Volk +350

LW Islam -500, Armen +500, Olivera +600

WW Shavkat -106, Belal +350, Leon +500

MW Khamzat -134, DDP +185, Imavov +700

LHW Pereira +170, Ankalaev +180, Ulburg +700

HW Aspinall +100, Jones +200, Almeida +400


A few things sticking out. Islam is -500 to be LW champ at end of year. So you have to lay 500 to win 100. Seems likely they are saying he had no completion at LW. Does this also imply there won’t be a fight vs Ilia or that Ilia won’t beat him?

Aspinall being HW champ at +100 means that him vs Jones are like going to fight.
 
MrBlackheart said:
This is from Bet ESPN futures market.

BW Merab -167, O’Malley +600, Sandhagen +100

FW Ilia -134, Movsar +200, Volk +350

LW Islam -500, Armen +500, Olivera +600

WW Shavkat -106, Belal +350, Leon +500

MW Khamzat -134, DDP +185, Imavov +700

LHW Pereira +170, Ankalaev +180, Ulburg +700

HW Aspinall +100, Jones +200, Almeida +400


A few things sticking out. Islam is -500 to be LW champ at end of year. So you have to lay 500 to win 100. Seems likely they are saying he had no completion at LW. Does this also imply there won’t be a fight vs Ilia or that Ilia won’t beat him?

Aspinall being HW champ at +100 means that him vs Jones are like going to fight.
Click to expand...

Could also mean there's a likelihood if Jones continues to refuse said fight he will be stripped.
 
Islam seems pretty safe, that's if he stays at LW and doesn't vacate.

Pereira seems like a pretty good bet too, but he likes to fight 3x a year and those odds aren't worth it.

Edit: I fully expect Aspinall and Jon to fight.
 
Shavcat being a negative anything is wild. He will be kept in the cold for a long time if they let Macka take out Belal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Young Calf Kick
Who will be champion in each division at the end of 2025?
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,490
Messages
56,901,195
Members
175,452
Latest member
alvarosamaniego

Share this page

Back
Top