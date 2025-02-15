Interesting currents betting odds for champions at end of the year

MrBlackheart
This is from Bet ESPN futures market.
BW Merab -167, O’Malley +600, Sandhagen +100
FW Ilia -134, Movsar +200, Volk +350
LW Islam -500, Armen +500, Olivera +600
WW Shavkat -106, Belal +350, Leon +500
MW Khamzat -134, DDP +185, Imavov +700
LHW Pereira +170, Ankalaev +180, Ulburg +700
HW Aspinall +100, Jones +200, Almeida +400
A few things sticking out. Islam is -500 to be LW champ at end of year. So you have to lay 500 to win 100. Seems likely they are saying he had no completion at LW. Does this also imply there won’t be a fight vs Ilia or that Ilia won’t beat him?
Aspinall being HW champ at +100 means that him vs Jones are like going to fight.
