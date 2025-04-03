If the UFC doesn’t nail 317, are you disappointed with the 1st half of 2025?

Seems like a lot of meh big fights this year so far. A lot of it was bad matchmaking, a lot of it was bad luck.

311 bad luck Armen pulled out. Umar vs Merab was good

312 no one wanted to see DDP vs Strickland 2

313 UFC nailed this one.

314 good card but main event has no hyped since everyone knows Topuria is the best FW on the planet

315 JDM vs Belal = no hyped. Valentina vs Fioret could be underrated good fight

316 O’Malley vs Merab, no one wanted to see this again. Harrison vs Pena will be one sided.
 
311 and 313 they got right. 311 would have been card of the year potential with Armen not pulling out. Forgetting 314 even with the champ out doesn't have the next best guy in it.

When does the ESPN contract end? Dec 31st or earlier? It feels like they are sandbagging and holding their big fights for the new contract supplier negotiations.
 
