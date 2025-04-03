If the UFC doesn’t nail 317, are you disappointed with the 1st half of 2025?

MrBlackheart
Seems like a lot of meh big fights this year so far. A lot of it was bad matchmaking, a lot of it was bad luck.
311 bad luck Armen pulled out. Umar vs Merab was good
312 no one wanted to see DDP vs Strickland 2
313 UFC nailed this one.
314 good card but main event has no hyped since everyone knows Topuria is the best FW on the planet
315 JDM vs Belal = no hyped. Valentina vs Fioret could be underrated good fight
316 O’Malley vs Merab, no one wanted to see this again. Harrison vs Pena will be one sided.
