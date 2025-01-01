Who will be champion in each division at the end of 2025?

Pantoja

Umar

Ilia, I think he kos volk, movsar and lopes in 2025 and moves up to p4p #2

Islam, he prob beats arman and Oliveira in a rematch, stays #1

Belal beats shavkat, I think shavkat looked mediocre in his last fight, he beats JDM/Brady afterward

Khamzat

Pereira probably stays as champ but after he struggled with khalil for 2 rounds I can see ankalaev beating him

Aspinall is champ, Jones retires and aspinall beats Gane for a vacant belt



Don't watch WMMA so not gonna rank it