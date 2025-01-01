Who will be champion in each division at the end of 2025?

Young Calf Kick
Here's my list:
FLW: Alexandre Pantoja (if he stays at 125)
BW: Umar Nurmagomedov
FW: Ilia Topuria
LW: Islam Makhachev
WW: Shavkat Rakhmonov
MW: Khamzat Chimaev
LHW: Alex Pereira (if he stays in the division)
HW: Tom Aspinall
WMMA: who gives a shit
have at it Sherbrothers and once more a happy new year to all of yas
