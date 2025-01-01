Who will be champion in each division at the end of 2025?

Young Calf Kick

Young Calf Kick

Here's my list:

FLW: Alexandre Pantoja (if he stays at 125)
BW: Umar Nurmagomedov
FW: Ilia Topuria
LW: Islam Makhachev
WW: Shavkat Rakhmonov
MW: Khamzat Chimaev
LHW: Alex Pereira (if he stays in the division)
HW: Tom Aspinall

WMMA: who gives a shit

have at it Sherbrothers and once more a happy new year to all of yas
 
Pretty much this. But I'm 50/50 on Shavkat/Belal at the moment. Also don't even know who the women champs are anymore or I'd give a guess.
 
Agree with the list except at LHW. I think Ank is the champ if they ever give him a shot.
 
Streeter said:
Several interesting wmma fights Zhang v Santos , Val v Manon , Pena v Kayla v Amanda? But it's not like there's alot tho .
Click to expand...
Besides the casual misogyny, it's also just lazy to make a thread like this and not even bother with the women's divisions.

WBW: Kayla Harrison
WFLW: Valentina Shevchenko
WSW: Zhang Weili

There. Took one second.
 
Pantoja
Umar
Ilia, I think he kos volk, movsar and lopes in 2025 and moves up to p4p #2
Islam, he prob beats arman and Oliveira in a rematch, stays #1
Belal beats shavkat, I think shavkat looked mediocre in his last fight, he beats JDM/Brady afterward
Khamzat
Pereira probably stays as champ but after he struggled with khalil for 2 rounds I can see ankalaev beating him
Aspinall is champ, Jones retires and aspinall beats Gane for a vacant belt

Don't watch WMMA so not gonna rank it
 
some people don't watch WMMA, I don't think it's misogyny to not watch the most boring part of the sport
 
Safest most, obvious picks I just posted.

Hot take picks?

W135: Julianna Pena, Norma Dumont
W125: Manon Fiorot, Erin Blanchfield, Dakota Ditcheva
W115: Tatiana Suarez, Virna Jandiroba
 
If you think WMMA is "the most boring part of the sport", that says nothing at all about the merits of female fighters, but it says a whole lot about you.
 
