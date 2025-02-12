  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

DDP says Jon Jones doesn't need to prove anything else

"People are sure Aspinall will beat him, but how? No one has been able to do so since he started in 2008... He went vs Gane who people said 'oh a real HW, now that's it's and Jon Jones went there, seeming out of shape and he made it look like child's play. That shows his mentality is a different animal, that is what makes a champion. But then you have Tom Aspinall, same mentality too, young hungry. I mean, at his age, Jon Jones just doesn't need to prove anything... He has done it all. At some stage you, you have to give over the, yeah, give it over, at some stage... Like, Jon Jones is one of those guys who has beaten everybody, and people are like "you have to fight Tom Aspinall, or you don't want to fight Tom Aspinall", yeah but remember how many of those Aspinalls he has fought in the past? He has been at the top for how long? Exactly, he's taking on guys coming in, guys that retired already... That all have in common that he's beaten. He is like the Valentino Rossi of UFC. He doesn't need anything else. "
 
Its true. Jones has nothing to prove. He's on the tail end of his career but his legacy has been sealed. Anything else is icing. Yeah, the cry-babies will tantrum-argue about whatever nonsense point theyll bring up to try to pretend his legacy isnt intact, but their opinions are largely worthless outside their little cry-circles.
 
Bob Gray said:
Its true. Jones has nothing to prove. He's on the tail end of his career but his legacy has been sealed. Anything else is icing. Yeah, the cry-babies will tantrum-argue about whatever nonsense point theyll bring up to try to pretend his legacy isnt intact, but their opinions are largely worthless outside their little cry-circles.
Yea it is pretty solid tbh failing 5 tests 3 separate times and still not thrown out of the goat conversations is a pretty solid resume
 
If he wants to continue to hold the HW belt, he has to prove he’s the best in the division. That’s how titles work.

You don’t just get to hold a title because you were a great LHW. If he vacated it, I wouldn’t give a shit. I think ducking Tom hurt his legacy tbh. Him smashing Tom would mean more than any other fight in his career. No other GOAT’s did what he did at the end of his career.
 
