DDP says Jon Jones doesn't need to prove anything else







"People are sure Aspinall will beat him, but how? No one has been able to do so since he started in 2008... He went vs Gane who people said 'oh a real HW, now that's it's and Jon Jones went there, seeming out of shape and he made it look like child's play. That shows his mentality is a different animal, that is what makes a champion. But then you have Tom Aspinall, same mentality too, young hungry. I mean, at his age, Jon Jones just doesn't need to prove anything... He has done it all. At some stage you, you have to give over the, yeah, give it over, at some stage... Like, Jon Jones is one of those guys who has beaten everybody, and people are like "you have to fight Tom Aspinall, or you don't want to fight Tom Aspinall", yeah but remember how many of those Aspinalls he has fought in the past? He has been at the top for how long? Exactly, he's taking on guys coming in, guys that retired already... That all have in common that he's beaten. He is like the Valentino Rossi of UFC. He doesn't need anything else. "