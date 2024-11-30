Jon Jones Only Fears One Man.

Poirierfan

Poirierfan

Cajun couyon extraordinaire.
@Steel
Joined
Aug 31, 2016
Messages
34,929
Reaction score
65,864
New MixedMolleyWhoppery vid about Jon Jones just dropped.

- Jon making up a beef with Stipe, compares it to how Michael Jordan use to make stuff up to fuel his play.

-Talks about Jon's flat out unwillingness to fight Aspinall.

-Jon says he doesn't want to go through the whole fight build up with Tom because Tom's an "asshole". MixedMollyWhoppery Claims it's really the MMA Guru that Jon's talking about.



 
Sean Chowdhury said:
I usually like mixedmollywhopper documentaries but this is kind of dumb, MMA guru is just an internet troll and it's more likely that Jones doesn't want to take the aspinall fight because of the risk of him getting ko'd rather than what some fat ginger fella is going to say
Click to expand...
True, it's a reach to say that about MMA Guru. It's 100% to do with the risk of losing to Tom, plain and simple.
 
Last edited:
I barely know who this fatass Guru guy is but the idea that this basement-dweller is somehow a variable in Jones' career calculations is outright hilarious.

No pro-fighter, let alone a world champ, has the mental space to give a fuck about this guy (or any MMA internet troll for that matter).
 
lol @ thinking "guru" is in any way involved in Jones career decisions. just fucking silly.

Although I could see why the other basement dwellers might latch onto such nonsense. Makes em feel like they could be important too!
 
Jon Jones:
Vyh8EchrZeMaSteCJP.webp


The MMA community:
giphy.webp
UqnC7f2MkN1IpHssWz.webp
prove-it-veronica.gif


Also Jon Jones:
8vUEXZA2me7vnuUvrs.webp
spfi6nabVuq5y.webp
cat-no.gif
 
Rorschachxx said:
I barely know who this fatass Guru guy is but the idea that this basement-dweller is somehow a variable in Jones' career calculations is outright hilarious.

No pro-fighter, let alone a world champ, has the mental space to give a fuck about this guy (or any MMA internet troll for that matter).
Click to expand...
Are you sure?
They sure as hell seem to get riled up about it a bit now and then.
Some of them even have huge egos!
 
UFC better announce soon either Aspinall/Jones or Aspinall is promoted to champ.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hoevan
Jon Jones trying to call the shots.
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
W
Media Tom Aspinall wishes Jon Jones 'Happy Birthday'
2
Replies
20
Views
583
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Tone
Jon Jones Promoting Masterclass With Aspinall
2
Replies
29
Views
758
WildShrimper
WildShrimper
W
Jon Jones fanbase is ruining his legacy
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
2K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
Black9
Media Islam Makhachev Attacks Jon Jones For Ducking Tom Aspinall
5 6 7
Replies
127
Views
5K
Dr Brian Pepper
Dr Brian Pepper

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,568
Messages
56,591,709
Members
175,299
Latest member
Slevin_Kelevra

Share this page

Back
Top