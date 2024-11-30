Jon Jones Only Fears One Man.

New MixedMolleyWhoppery vid about Jon Jones just dropped.



- Jon making up a beef with Stipe, compares it to how Michael Jordan use to make stuff up to fuel his play.



-Talks about Jon's flat out unwillingness to fight Aspinall.



-Jon says he doesn't want to go through the whole fight build up with Tom because Tom's an "asshole". MixedMollyWhoppery Claims it's really the MMA Guru that Jon's talking about.







