Jon Jones Only Fears One Man.

New MixedMolleyWhoppery vid about Jon Jones just dropped.
- Jon making up a beef with Stipe, compares it to how Michael Jordan use to make stuff up to fuel his play.
-Talks about Jon's flat out unwillingness to fight Aspinall.
-Jon says he doesn't want to go through the whole fight build up with Tom because Tom's an "asshole". MixedMollyWhoppery Claims it's really the MMA Guru that Jon's talking about.
