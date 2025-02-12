  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is Jon Jones fighting Aspinall a win/win situation for Jones? Or is it more like a lose/lose situation for Jones?

  • I believe it's a win/win situation for Jones.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • I believe it's a lose/lose situation for Jones.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • I believe it's a win/lose situation for Jones.

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,876
Reaction score
48,675
I'm just curious what you guys think.

Does it affect Jones legacy significantly at all?

Will losing to Aspinall, takes a few notches off his legacy or doesn't change it at all?

And beating Aspinall, will that increase his legacy?

aspinall-would-finish-jones-v0-9s1fvi7dfipc1.png
 
For all we know Aspinall could have Gane level TDD and trash cardio. So if Jon were to dominate him, then Aspinall proceeds to get wrestlefucked by Jailton in his next fight, beating Aspinall won't do very much for his legacy imo.

It'd just seem like he waited for all the tough matchups to leave before deciding to try one of the weakest divisions in the modern era.
 
Striker Fox said:
For all we know Aspinall could have Gane level TDD and trash cardio. So if Jon were to dominate him, then Aspinall proceeds to get wrestlefucked by Jailton in his next fight, beating Aspinall won't do very much for his legacy imo.

It'd just seem like he waited for all the tough matchups to leave before deciding to try one of the weakest divisions in the modern era.
Click to expand...
o man 3 d chess what if amazing how if he wns and guy looses next fight no legacy for jones. this guy is real hw champion jj is made up one they should fight
 
