Is Jon Jones fighting Aspinall a win/win situation for Jones? Or is it more like a lose/lose situation for Jones?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,876
- Reaction score
- 48,675
I'm just curious what you guys think.
Does it affect Jones legacy significantly at all?
Will losing to Aspinall, takes a few notches off his legacy or doesn't change it at all?
And beating Aspinall, will that increase his legacy?
Does it affect Jones legacy significantly at all?
Will losing to Aspinall, takes a few notches off his legacy or doesn't change it at all?
And beating Aspinall, will that increase his legacy?