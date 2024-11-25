Aspinall is not better than Jon Jones (they are even),

Listen, Aspinall and JJ are basically even in the odds... It's a slight advantage to Tom Aspinall... And many experts say this slight advantage is due to Aspinall having a lot of footage of Jon Jones while Jon Jones has no footage of him, beyond flash KOs. So I'm spite of that and Aspinall being younger, the best are basically even... Which shows that even as of now at 37, Jon Jones is still as good as Aspinall.

Now, Aspinall knows that's the huge chance of him getting the best payment he may ever have and although he's also almost 50/50 to lose, the stakes would be way lesser for him, because he doesn't have the legacy and isn't already so financially secure as JJ is. In fact, Tom boy said once that he doesn't blame JJ, because if he were in JJ's position, he would also likely act the same way JJ is acting and would try to avoid the fight. So Aspinall admitted it openly.

But still, Aspinall is smart because he knows that even though he in the same position as JJ wouldn't want the fight, he knows that JJ has a obsessive competitive and a huge ego that is bigger than his own, so he knew that it wouldn't sit well with JJ the fact that ppl would call him a duck... So he knows that JJ wouldn't do what most would, or at least he would, not take the fight, because deep down he knows JJ wants to prove beyond doubts he is the better, so that's why he smartly provokes JJ always saying the word better, because he knows that trigger his competitive side due to his insane competitive nature even though he knows it'd be perfectly understandable to retire after the fight... But he explores this huge competitive and insane high will of JJ to shut up beyond any doubts that he is the best --- which is likely bigger than anyone else's in the UFC barring maybe Alex Pereira --- and so he understands JJ's mentality and also, understands how the fans would bug JJ so much because he has a lot of ppl wanting to see him losing.
 
He's just the next "maybe he can beat Jon" candidate and after he loses to Jon he'll be thrown away like last week's garbage. Him letting the Jon haters down will have them equating him losing to Jon as him sucking ass at MMA.

That same crowd has already decided that Alex can't beat Jon so they aren't throwing their support behind Alex.

I'm a Jon fan and I honestly believe Potan is a more dangerous opponent than Tom. Outside of luck I can't see Tom beating Jon. I can see Potan giving Jon issues.
 
Aspinall would fight anyone so as long as it gets him the non-interim belt. Jones currently has what he wants.
Considering Jon is the champion and Tom is the interim champion, it isn't hard to understand. I imagine you knew that already.
Yes I agree with Tom view. But not the fans.

Right now Jon only cares about the Money right now and will willingly forfeit the belt to fight Poatan.

So if this happens Tom will have his belt.

Tom fans should be happy with this outcome.
 
They semms to be in the same level at this point. Tom brings atheticism advantages and Jon brings genius
People thinks is going to be easy for Tom crossing Jon's reach/distance control
 
Nah. People just want to see a great fight and to find out who the best HW really is. It’s not too deep.

Jones already knows Aspinall is his toughest test possible hence why he’s requesting “fuck you money” to even contemplate taking that risk even though Aspinall has the interim belt.
 
You want us to believe this but making threads like this every day does not display much confidence tbh
 
"Aspinall is not better than Jon Jones"

Respectfully, I think that's a slightly silly statement to make as the whole point is.... We don't know if and until they actually fight.

Before that..... It's all simply speculation and opinions. So as your opinion that's fine, but you phrased the thread title like a statement of fact. And it's not fact, it's simply one person's point of view.
 
Wow! When an original thread! Why can't I ever think of threads like this? We haven't seen threads like this in years.
 
“Flash KOs”? Yeah all those KOs of Tom’s are irrelevant because they were just “flash KOs”.

Obviously Tom is no good and deserving because all his fights have been stopped too early. His opponents all could have stood up and just kept going.

Jones fans are unreal.
 
Wow! When an original thread! Why can't I ever think of threads like this? We haven't seen threads like this in years.
I'm pretty sure either picto has an account here, or it's the same troll under different aliases posting these plethora of Jones white knighting excuses threads.

They all seem to be these long winded, mental gymnastics scrolls.
 
Aspinall would fight anyone so as long as it gets him the non-interim belt. Jones currently has what he wants.
Except JJ said he would give the belt for Aspinall. Aspinall didn't want it because he doesn't want the belt, he wants the chance to defeat JJ and the huge money he would get. Fyi Aspinall said if he were in JJ position, he wouldn't take the fight either...
 
