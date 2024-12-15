Prediction: Jones exposes Aspinall into a new Weidman

Intermission
Jones will chop down Aspinall with kicks, clinch and wrestling. Aspinall is only used to fighting sluggers.
The Jones haters will say he beat a massively overhyped brit, and the fans of Tom Aspinall will abandon him. Aspinall will turn into a new Weidman.
Another prediction: Jones vs Ngannou never happens. Jones can claim to be the goat and sail off into the sunset
