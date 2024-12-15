Prediction: Jones exposes Aspinall into a new Weidman

Intermission

Intermission

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
791
Reaction score
539
Jones will chop down Aspinall with kicks, clinch and wrestling. Aspinall is only used to fighting sluggers.

The Jones haters will say he beat a massively overhyped brit, and the fans of Tom Aspinall will abandon him. Aspinall will turn into a new Weidman.

Another prediction: Jones vs Ngannou never happens. Jones can claim to be the goat and sail off into the sunset
 
Last edited:
Leinster Rugby said:
On topic, the first prediction is awful.
Click to expand...
Haha. Hes going to look so bad against Jones. I know martial arts at a high level. Tom Aspinall ain't got nothing on Jones.

I accurately predicted Stipe has no answer to Jones kicks. What happened?
 
Intermission said:
Haha. Hes going to look soo bad against Jones. I know martial arts at a high level. Tom Aspinall ain't got nothing on Jones.

I said Stipe cant handle Jones kicks. What happened?
Click to expand...
So you accurately predicted Jones would beat a guy who can hardly walk?

I take it back. You're awesome at predicting stuff and spelling. It's clear you know martial arts at a high level.
 
Intermission said:
Jones will chop down Aspinall with kicks, clinch and wrestling. Aspinall is only used to fighting sluggers.

The Jones haters will say he beat a massively overhyped brit, and the fans of Tom Aspinall will abandon him. Aspinall will turn into a new Weidman.

Another prediction: Jones vs Ngannou never happens. Jones can claim to be the goat and sail off into the sunset
Click to expand...
I believe the Ngannou fight will happen and it'll be another win for Bones
 
Weidman beat Anderson and Machida. While the Anderson one was questionable due to Andersons way of approaching the fights, those are probbaly the highest quality wins youl ever have in MMA.
 
Ibm said:
Weidman beat Anderson and Machida. While the Anderson one was questionable due to Andersons way of approaching the fights, those are probbaly the highest quality wins youl ever have in MMA.
Click to expand...

Beating Machida, a one time champion,is some sort of hallmark achievement?
 
If Jon beats Tom, it’ll be one of the most important wins of all. He has the best fight IQ ever but is it enough to overcome a younger, bigger, faster, stronger and more powerful natural heavyweight?

Jon fanboys think we just hate him but in reality, we just want the HW belt to stop being held hostage and we want the biggest fight to be made right now. Period.
 
Leinster Rugby said:
Refer to previous post RE your clairvoyance
Click to expand...
I had a premonition that Joshua kills Ngannou. Two months prior. I couldnt believe the big man goes down, who we all believed had an iron chin. I saw how he went down and then his ashes were thrown into the ocean.

It's just a metaphor but Francis did get oxygen in the ring. I saw severity, i felt as if he died in my dream,
 
Intermission said:
I predicted WHY
Click to expand...

You predicted that Jones, a fighter famous for having great kicks, was going to successfully use kicks against a 42-year-old Stipe with bad knees?

Good god tell me more.
 
Last edited:
achoo42 said:
You predicted that Jones, a fighter famous for having great kicks, was going to successfully use kicks against a 42-year-old Stipe?

Good god tell me more.
Click to expand...

Jones fluidity is very good. He is not bound by Muay Thai or MMA footwork. His kicks are different.

Jones is like an MVP type athlete but he has the grappling skills too. He is a very, very tough guy to beat stylistically when he is ON.

I don't think Jones is the GOAT however. Ngannou probably is. But Jones style is the ultimate.
 
Boy, I hope one day I can know martial arts at a high level. You're a damned wizard.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Tom Aspinall Praises Jon Jones’ MMA Knowledge, Ability to Vary Attacks
Replies
17
Views
840
Young Calf Kick
Young Calf Kick
jackleeb
If Ngannou/Renan get the finish on Saturday, where do they fit in the Jones/Aspinall/Pereira picture?
Replies
18
Views
576
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
Kowboy On Sherdog
Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones will face him next
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Hdfi
Hdfi
Kowboy On Sherdog
Opinion: Why Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Needs to Happen
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
4K
icemun
icemun
Captain Herb
Prediction: Jones and Pereira at LHW
Replies
11
Views
326
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,659
Messages
56,662,833
Members
175,336
Latest member
Swamps

Share this page

Back
Top