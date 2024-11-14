Jon Jones said Tom Aspinall is not respectful



How true do I think that is?



I don't think Tom's been that disrespectful, he's been very respectful, but I don't think he's gone out of his way praising Jon Jones for vacating his title or saying he's willing to



What responsibility does Tom have? I think the one thing is he didn't comment or anything on it, wish Jon the best or whatever



It's like someone doesn't show up to your birthday but at least they like the post you made about your birthday on social media and wish you happy birthday sorry I couldn't come



That was the only thing it wasn't disrespectful, I'm not defending Jon Jones, he just didn't thank Jon or anything, he didn't have to don't get me wrong, it wasn't necessary, but it was just missing..