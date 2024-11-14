  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Tom Aspinall wishes Jon Jones 'Happy Birthday'

Jon Jones said Tom Aspinall is not respectful

How true do I think that is?

I don't think Tom's been that disrespectful, he's been very respectful, but I don't think he's gone out of his way praising Jon Jones for vacating his title or saying he's willing to

What responsibility does Tom have? I think the one thing is he didn't comment or anything on it, wish Jon the best or whatever

It's like someone doesn't show up to your birthday but at least they like the post you made about your birthday on social media and wish you happy birthday sorry I couldn't come

That was the only thing it wasn't disrespectful, I'm not defending Jon Jones, he just didn't thank Jon or anything, he didn't have to don't get me wrong, it wasn't necessary, but it was just missing..
 
I think Aspinall has been very respectfully.

Mostly when you consider that Jon's birthday party theme is "No Tom's allowed".

Dude is just petty and mean
 
Aspinall was as respectful as he could have been until Jones made the duck obvious

And for Jones to get on some moral high horse is hilarious
 
I think Aspinall has been very respectfully.

Mostly when you consider that Jon's birthday party theme is "No Tom's allowed".

Dude is just petty and mean
He DEF woudnt allow THE BIG CAT Tom Erickson to be there either. Even now.
 
