GodzillaKO said: Islam is a bum compared to Jones. Goes life and death with Poirier and he thinks he can compare himself to the GOAT?



Wake me up when Islam as a champion beats someone who wasn’t a FW. Click to expand...

Jones went life and death with Gustafson … Poirier better the. Gus …Jones life and death with ReyesSplit with a mw Tiago santosDecision with osp and Anthony smith ffsYes he crushed some undersized legends as well in his prime as a young beast coming up …No need to hate on Jones , Islam or TomCan’t compare different generationsI’d favour new generation over oldGeneration almost every time … but I’ll usually root for the old fucks!