Islam is a bum compared to Jones. Goes life and death with Poirier and he thinks he can compare himself to the GOAT?

Wake me up when Islam as a champion beats someone who wasn’t a FW.
 
The fighters know. Everyone knows.

Jon Jones is just hurting his legacy at this point with the most blatant ducking ever witnessed in combat sports.
I don't think so , it doesn't do anything for Jon to fight this young hungry dangerous guy at this point of his career
 
Savage response. Jones should be celebrated at this point but everyone just craps on him. It's his own fault.

I don't think so , it doesn't do anything for Jon to fight this young hungry dangerous guy at this point of his career
He’s afraid to take a loss against Aspinall. Is that the mentality of a GOAT or any true fighter? I don’t think so.

Never have we witnessed this type of ducking in combat sports before.
 
He's got a fight scheduled whats he supposed to do fight both the same day?

If Bones beats Aspinall everyone will just say Tom was never that good and was a hype job lol
 
Islam's going to be having a lot of angry Sherdoggers on this one. His trolling is on point.
 
How about not say that he’s likely never going to fight Aspinall? How about not pretend that Aspinall - the interim HW champ - isn’t worthy of a title shot or that he has beaten nobody except Arlovski? I can go on..
 
Ya keep going
 
What do you expect from the guy who ducked prime Stipe and prime Ngannou? Of course he's going to duck prime Aspinall!
 
Ngl Islam can be pretty funny lmao

 
Jones went life and death with Gustafson … Poirier better the. Gus …

Jones life and death with Reyes
Split with a mw Tiago santos
Decision with osp and Anthony smith ffs

Yes he crushed some undersized legends as well in his prime as a young beast coming up …

No need to hate on Jones , Islam or Tom

Can’t compare different generations

I’d favour new generation over old
Generation almost every time … but I’ll usually root for the old fucks!
 
As much as I dislike everything what’s going on in the fatso division right now, this guy mofo is still comparing apples and oranges. Ridiculous.
 
