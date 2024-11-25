Jon Jones Promoting Masterclass With Aspinall

I believe Jon Jones has done and incredible job of marketing the fight vs Tom Aspinall by acting like he doesn't want the fight and it's pretty genius. He's created an incredible amount of interest by simply avoiding the idea of fighting Tom.



Call it anti-marketing, reverse promoting whatever but Jon ducking Tom has made Tom into a star. Jon ducking Tom has done more for Tom's popularity and fan support than Tom winning the intern belt did. The more Jon downplays, deflects and avoids Tom - the bigger the fight becomes and people think they see doubt creeping out of Jon. This has made Tom into the people's champion and very marketable, some people don't really know him but they know Jon doesn't want to fight him.



This combination seems to be the recipe for generating fan interest. You can always tell when the casual fans are getting into it on social media because they show up only for stars and storylines. Some people think Jon is scared of Tom and avoiding him, some people think Jon is right about not needing Tom for his legacy, some people think Tom is the uncrowned king now and some people think that Jon still walks through him no matter what. It's a lot of intrigue from a lot of angles that I think will result in a big draw as Jon will finally have a star to headline a card with.



It will be fun to see how this build up unfolds.