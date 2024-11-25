Jon Jones Promoting Masterclass With Aspinall

I believe Jon Jones has done and incredible job of marketing the fight vs Tom Aspinall by acting like he doesn't want the fight and it's pretty genius. He's created an incredible amount of interest by simply avoiding the idea of fighting Tom.

Call it anti-marketing, reverse promoting whatever but Jon ducking Tom has made Tom into a star. Jon ducking Tom has done more for Tom's popularity and fan support than Tom winning the intern belt did. The more Jon downplays, deflects and avoids Tom - the bigger the fight becomes and people think they see doubt creeping out of Jon. This has made Tom into the people's champion and very marketable, some people don't really know him but they know Jon doesn't want to fight him.

This combination seems to be the recipe for generating fan interest. You can always tell when the casual fans are getting into it on social media because they show up only for stars and storylines. Some people think Jon is scared of Tom and avoiding him, some people think Jon is right about not needing Tom for his legacy, some people think Tom is the uncrowned king now and some people think that Jon still walks through him no matter what. It's a lot of intrigue from a lot of angles that I think will result in a big draw as Jon will finally have a star to headline a card with.

It will be fun to see how this build up unfolds.
 
If he fights Tom, it actually helps his legacy even if he loses
 
Yes I'm sure Jon Jones strategized a long game to appear like a duck and a pussy in order to raise Tom's stock and make him a star. Because that just sounds like something he would do.
 
Love when people make nonsense into a "masterclass"

Somebody want to change the title, this clickbait had me thinking Jon was going to actually man up and take the fight against the interim champ.
 
That's weird because your other Jones dick riders say there ISN'T that much uproar about Tom and it's only British fans.

There's a reason "Let it marinate" was a punchline in the boxing world. The fight still needs to actually happen for any of this to even be entertained
 
Saint Jon, making himself the butt of every joke in order to build Aspinall up. Truly the martyr of modern times, one that we don't deserve, but one we dearly need.

So selfless to make himself look like a coward, a duck and the villain of this story, all to give some recognition to poor no name Tom who nobody cared about beforehand.

Well, either that or Jon is a career cheat who beats his wife, does hit and runs on pregnant women, takes PEDs to get an athletic advantage, eye gouges every opponent and truly only wants the easiest big name fights at this stage of his career so he can retire with that 0 that only exists in his mind intact.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
That's weird because your other Jones dick riders say there ISN'T that much uproar about Tom and it's only British fans.

There's a reason "Let it marinate" was a punchline in the boxing world. The fight still needs to actually happen for any of this to even be entertained
Click to expand...
Tom is Schrodinger's star.

On one hand Jon has been building him up to the point where he's a big name the casuals will recognise, and now the fight between the two will make a lot of money and be a big deal.

On the other hand, Tom is an absolute nobody who has beaten nobody and done nothing except lose to Stuart Austin 10 years ago and Curtis Blaydes who was piecing him up in those 15 seconds! He clearly doesn't deserve to fight Jones.
 
Steve Fox said:
He also headbutted a police car to show how vulnerable officers cars are. He slapped his wife to raise awareness on domestic violence. Jones keeps on giving. We don't deserve him.
Click to expand...
Also did coke and roids to show the dangers of drug abuse. Hit that pregnant lady in that car accident to show the dangers of negligent driving.

Sherdog should autocorrect his name to St. Jones, at every instance.
 
