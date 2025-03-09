Jon Jones is punching the air right now

IceCold ADCC
Well, looks like Jon's 4D chess plan of dodging Tom by fighting Alex because it's the "bigger better" fight is in shambles.
Jon is now backed into a corner to either fight Tom (which he clearly doesn't want to do) or duck Tom by retiring (also doesn't want to do).
I pray for anyone around Jon right now, cause he's seeing red.
