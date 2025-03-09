  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Jon Jones is punching the air right now

IceCold ADCC

IceCold ADCC

🔥 20 years on Sherdog and counting 🔥
@purple
Joined
May 27, 2003
Messages
1,816
Reaction score
351
Well, looks like Jon's 4D chess plan of dodging Tom by fighting Alex because it's the "bigger better" fight is in shambles.

Jon is now backed into a corner to either fight Tom (which he clearly doesn't want to do) or duck Tom by retiring (also doesn't want to do).

I pray for anyone around Jon right now, cause he's seeing red.
 
Nothing preventing Alex from moving up and getting a free TS against Jones, this loss doesn't prevent this scenario from unfolding
 
How so - it was a very close fight won by a superior game plan. with a few adjustments Alex could easily win the rematch and set up the Jon fight.

Win the rematch, vacate, move up to HW and get the Jon fight for a big PayDay $$$$$ then retire.
 
Jones/Pereira probably still draws more money than Jones/Aspinall, regardless of tonight’s result…
 
Does Alex ability to stuff Ank 12 times though lend itself to a narrative he could keep Jones off him long enough to possibly get off his offense?
 
PulsingJones said:
Nothing preventing Alex from moving up and getting a free TS against Jones, this loss doesn't prevent this scenario from unfolding
Click to expand...

Absolutely not.

Jon would have to vacate or fight Tom. That is the only option.

Your scenario is fucking retarded at best. I can 100% say this will not happen with out Tom dying.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
How so - it was a very close fight won by a superior game plan. with a few adjustments Alex could easily win the rematch and set up the Jon fight.

Win the rematch, vacate, move up to HW and get the Jon fight for a big PayDay $$$$$ then retire.
Click to expand...

Yeah only after Jon is forced to make a decision on the Tom fight.

Get real man. Shit is not happening.
 
tritestill said:
People who still want Jon to fight Alex over Tom are weird as fuck.
Click to expand...

It's crazy.

There are still people right now on this thread trying to argue for it. It's laughable at best.

While we are at it Maybe Strickland can get the next shot at Ank or maybe Edwards should get the next shot at DDP. 😆

Get real. It's Tom VS Jon or Jon has to retire/vacate. That's it. That's the options.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
How so - it was a very close fight won by a superior game plan. with a few adjustments Alex could easily win the rematch and set up the Jon fight.

Win the rematch, vacate, move up to HW and get the Jon fight for a big PayDay $$$$$ then retire.
Click to expand...
And Aspinal defends interim title for the second, or perhaps a third time?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tone
Jon Jones Promoting Masterclass With Aspinall
2
Replies
32
Views
2K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
hoevan
Jon Jones trying to call the shots.
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
MarioLemieux
Why the narrative that Jon is a duck will always haunt his legacy
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
2K
VAfan
VAfan
Ludwig von Mises
Jones has the most rotten legacy of all the all time greats
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
4K
BoxingMMA
B
O
News Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jones (or anybody else) beats Aspinall.
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
OldBoy91
O

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,992
Messages
57,001,912
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top