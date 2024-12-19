Curtis Blaydes can envision Tom Aspinall finishing UFC champ Jon Jones early Curtis Blaydes sees Tom Aspinall being the first fighter to take out UFC champ Jon Jones.

“I would pick Aspinall . . . I think one area where Tom can win is just a presence inside. Like, Jon Jones gets away with being able to stand in front of his opponent and just paw and pick at him with the inside leg kicks and the teeps and the jabs. I don’t think Aspinall is just going to allow him to hang out at that range.I think he’s going to be blitzing him in and out, and that’ll be the difference. I think in one of those ins and outs, he’s going to be able to catch him, because it only takes one. He definitely has the speed. He doesn’t have the range that Jon has, but who does? But I think he knows that. I think he’ll get on the inside of that range, and I think he’ll be able to land an overhand. And it’ll probably be early because he likes to blitz. He doesn’t like to wait. So yeah, I think it’ll happen early.”