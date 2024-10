TheTribalQueef said: Jon Jones is past his prime yes but he still has more left for the sport of mma. Jon Jones is going to run right through stipe and then get on the mic and call out Aspinall. He's gonna beat Aspinall and retire starting a new linealship in the heavyweight division. Click to expand...

Jon Jones' didn't bring his A game for the Reyes or Santos fights. That was his C or D game and arguably lost both fights....Chunky HW Jones' grappling game looked good against Gane. But can he do that to a Senior Citizen Stipe?But we didn't get to see how Jones' striking game his while being a chunky HW. I could see Stipe pulling of an upset....if Jones wins, he should retire for bit. Then come out of retirement and fight Ngannou in the PFL.