News Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: ‘It’s just a matter of when now’

UFC President Dana White is getting closer to securing the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight it appears.

“The fight is going to happen. It’s just a matter of when now, getting it signed and done. The fight will happen,” White said in an interview with TNT Sports on Friday evening.

Jones vs. Aspinall is the biggest fight the UFC can make for the UFC undisputed heavyweight title.

“It’s going to happen. It’s done but it’s not done. Not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date. But the fight is going to happen,” White added. “It’s just a matter of getting it signed now.”

Aspinall hasn’t fought since defeating Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 to defend his UFC interim heavyweight title last July. Jones hasn’t fought since knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 this past November to defend the UFC heavyweight title.

“Me and my crew believe that this is probably the biggest heavyweight fight we’ve done. When we pull this off, and actually make the fight and announce it and start leading up to it, this will be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history,” White continued.

Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: 'It's just a matter of when now'

There's more hope for the colossal showdown between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
In his mind he's not lying. "When" is vague enough, that this could technically be an excuse he can ride out until the end of the year, without firming anything up.

Remember, he recently promised Conor is fighting at the end of this year, yeah right.
 
MSG card 2026..

Fuck Jones, the cheating, coward.
 
"When" could be another year for all we know. Or never, knowing Jones.

This fight needs to happen within the next few months or Jones needs to vacate the belt.
 
It's going to be International Fight Week of 2026. Shut the fuck up Dana and just make the fight, stop waiting, no one is going to fucking care anymore if this takes forever to get done. It's just like the Stipe fight again, he wants to make everyone wait to "build hype and maximize profit", fucking stuuuuuuuuuupid
 
"When we pull this off" ... to describe having the interim champion fight the champion.

The UFC is so bush league.
 
What's the point of Dana lying here? Just buying time to figure out a plan? Seeing if he can generate enough hype to warrant Jon's massive payday? Does he think Jon will eventually get tired of the general public calling him a duck if he keeps the fight on the headlines long enough? Think Jones will agree to fight while on a bender and tell him 'no take backs'

I just don't get why Dana is setting himself up for failure over and over with this fight.
 
