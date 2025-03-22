TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
UFC President Dana White is getting closer to securing the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight it appears.
“The fight is going to happen. It’s just a matter of when now, getting it signed and done. The fight will happen,” White said in an interview with TNT Sports on Friday evening.
Jones vs. Aspinall is the biggest fight the UFC can make for the UFC undisputed heavyweight title.
“It’s going to happen. It’s done but it’s not done. Not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date. But the fight is going to happen,” White added. “It’s just a matter of getting it signed now.”
Aspinall hasn’t fought since defeating Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 to defend his UFC interim heavyweight title last July. Jones hasn’t fought since knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 this past November to defend the UFC heavyweight title.
“Me and my crew believe that this is probably the biggest heavyweight fight we’ve done. When we pull this off, and actually make the fight and announce it and start leading up to it, this will be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history,” White continued.
Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: ‘It’s just a matter of when now’
There’s more hope for the colossal showdown between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
www.mmafighting.com