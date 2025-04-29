Is Jon Jones going to the Floyd Mayweather route?
Jon Jones technically is still undefeated. The reason I'm saying he is it looks like he is picking up fights rather than giving fights to the fans they want like JJ vs Tom Aspinall. Jon Jones should have fought heavyweights like Cain Velasquen, Stipe Miocic like 5 years ago. He fights a 41 year old Stipe Miocic. What's the point of this?
If Jon Jones only picks fights that he thinks he can win, do you really think he's the GOAT?
