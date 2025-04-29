Is Jon Jones going to the Floyd Mayweather route?

W

woloo

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 23, 2015
Messages
555
Reaction score
8
Is Jon Jones going to the Floyd Mayweather route?

Jon Jones technically is still undefeated. The reason I'm saying he is it looks like he is picking up fights rather than giving fights to the fans they want like JJ vs Tom Aspinall. Jon Jones should have fought heavyweights like Cain Velasquen, Stipe Miocic like 5 years ago. He fights a 41 year old Stipe Miocic. What's the point of this?

If Jon Jones only picks fights that he thinks he can win, do you really think he's the GOAT?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
Sheikh Jon Jones — the baddest men?
Replies
15
Views
427
Zaar
Zaar
MarioLemieux
Media Stipe looking like an absolute unit - Aspinall believes Stipe can knock Jon out
7 8 9
Replies
172
Views
8K
RedDevilFan
RedDevilFan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,560
Messages
57,231,463
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top