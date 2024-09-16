Now that Jon Jones admits he's retiring after the Stipe fight

Young Calf Kick

Young Calf Kick

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 3, 2021
Messages
5,484
Reaction score
19,354
Will the Jones glazing squad finally admit he's ducking Aspinall? Or will they continue to hide behind rear view mirror narratives to justify holding up the division for 1,5 years while refusing to fight the rightful champion?

Will they show some balls and admit he's shamelessly and outrageously ducking one of the most all-around skillful and dangerous heavyweights in history?

Or will they, those so-called MMA "fans", keep their facade up pretending that they don't want to see Jones vs Aspinall, a fight that's guaranteed to be way more entertaining and intense than his current matchup against a semi-retired, 42-year-old full-time firefighter who's last win is over four years ago, with his last fight being 3,5 years ago in which he got violently sent to the shadow realm?

Will they realize and admit they have a basic casual's mindset where they support a fighter solely because officially, they never lost? Or maybe that's exactly the reason why they gloat and pretend to agree with the situation - it's very possible Jones loses against Aspinall, and then it's no longer all that interesting to root for Jones, because nobody likes losers, right? It's way more effective to troll others online, which they love, when you can worship a fighter that's 27-1(1 DC) instead of 27-2(1 DC), of course.

And maybe, if he would actually take the fight and lose... Will they start looking at his resume and especially based on his last 3 fights, start saying stupid shit like, dare I say it, "he was never any good"?

I guess we're about to find out.

<JonesLaugh>
 
Jon Jones and his fans can all go fck themselves.
Can't wait to see him gone for good.
 
Nah, Aspinall was on the bench for most of Jon's HW reign. He can keep crying himself to sleep until he gets "promoted" to paper HW champion.

I'd need proof that a fight contract versus Aspinall has ever been on the table. Can't duck if you're never offered.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Nah, Aspinall was on the bench for most of Jon's HW reign. He can keep crying himself to sleep until he gets "promoted" to paper HW champion.
Click to expand...
I looked up "paper UFC HW champion" in the dictionary and all I saw was this

1726516371291.png

then I looked up the legit UFC HW champion in the dictionary and it gave me two options:

1726516459479.png
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I'd need proof that a fight contract versus Aspinall has ever been on the table. Can't duck if you're never offered.
Click to expand...
damn, usually you're so snide and accurate, now you're already feeling the need for 2 posts in 2 minutes?

that damage control on full display my brother

<JonesLaugh>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
3K
Khaosan
Khaosan
TheTribalQueef
Jon Jones never ducked Anthony Johnson
2
Replies
23
Views
847
GrantB13
GrantB13
R
JDS -- Jones Derangement Syndrome
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
H
Tom Aspinall is Jon Jones' Chris Weidman
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
RedDevilFan
RedDevilFan
Captain Herb
Jon just wanted to swim a few laps, Twitter blasted him anyway
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,513
Messages
56,202,812
Members
175,107
Latest member
Old Scratch

Share this page

Back
Top