Now that Jon Jones admits he's retiring after the Stipe fight

Will the Jones glazing squad finally admit he's ducking Aspinall? Or will they continue to hide behind rear view mirror narratives to justify holding up the division for 1,5 years while refusing to fight the rightful champion?Will they show some balls and admit he's shamelessly and outrageously ducking one of the most all-around skillful and dangerous heavyweights in history?Or will they, those so-called MMA "fans", keep their facade up pretending that they don't want to see Jones vs Aspinall, a fight that's guaranteed to be way more entertaining and intense than his current matchup against a semi-retired, 42-year-old full-time firefighter who's last win is over four years ago, with his last fight being 3,5 years ago in which he got violently sent to the shadow realm?Will they realize and admit they have a basic casual's mindset where they support a fighter solely because officially, they never lost? Or maybe that's exactly the reason why they gloat and pretend to agree with the situation - it's very possible Jones loses against Aspinall, and then it's no longer all that interesting to root for Jones, because nobody likes losers, right? It's way more effective to troll others online, which they love, when you can worship a fighter that's 27-1(1 DC) instead of 27-2(1 DC), of course.And maybe, if he would actually take the fight and lose... Will they start looking at his resume and especially based on his last 3 fights, start saying stupid shit like, dare I say it, "he was never any good"?I guess we're about to find out.