Jones isn't ducking, GOATS need GOAT pay

F

Jones isn't ducking Aspinall

He needs 30-100 million dollars, to get him into the octagon now. The same as GSP. The same as Floyd Mayweather in boxing.

It boils down to money for a special night in UFC history, one of the biggest fights in the 30 year history.

Jon Jones is the GOAT.

So for his final fight, vs Aspinall (7 years younger, 35 pounds heavier). The bosses need to pay the money out.

They agree Jones is the goat. In almost every interview, Jon Jones is the face of the UFC, with bosses using his name regularly



(They have the Money in the bank, but before Jones splits - he needs a paycheck too)
 
yeah totally remember when mayweather was suspended for overall years cause of multiple steroid piss hots?

... neither do I
 
    • The negotiations with energy drinks, with broadcasters, go smoothly.

    But the negotiations with the GOATS (who need the same money as the executives) always go south.

    Whether it's Jon Jones, GSP, Fedor Emelianenko, Khabib, Conor. Aspinall. Whoever you can think of - Tony Ferguson. Every single GOAT has had problems with the bosses and become angry.
     
    Yup, goats conveniently need goat pay for only very specific fights that they themselves criticize as being not being big sellers
     
    Jones isn't ducking Aspinall

    He needs 30-100 million dollars, to get him into the octagon now. The same as GSP. The same as Floyd Mayweather in boxing.

    It boils down to money for a special night in UFC history, one of the biggest fights in the 30 year history.

    Jon Jones is the GOAT.

    So for his final fight, vs Aspinall (7 years younger, 35 pounds heavier). The bosses need to pay the money out.

    They agree Jones is the goat. In almost every interview, Jon Jones is the face of the UFC, with bosses using his name regularly



    (They have the Money in the bank, but before Jones splits - he needs a paycheck too)
    This can't be true. Way too many genius Sherdoggers have said right on this forum "Aspinall is a nobody". "Easiest fight ever for Jones." "Stipe at 42 years old off a 4 year layoff was a bigger threat than Aspinall is."

    These MENSA members cannot be wrong, nobody will watch or care about Jones vs Aspinall.
     
