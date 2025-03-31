Jones isn't ducking, GOATS need GOAT pay

fujitsugroundnpound
Jones isn't ducking Aspinall
He needs 30-100 million dollars, to get him into the octagon now. The same as GSP. The same as Floyd Mayweather in boxing.
It boils down to money for a special night in UFC history, one of the biggest fights in the 30 year history.
Jon Jones is the GOAT.
So for his final fight, vs Aspinall (7 years younger, 35 pounds heavier). The bosses need to pay the money out.
They agree Jones is the goat. In almost every interview, Jon Jones is the face of the UFC, with bosses using his name regularly
(They have the Money in the bank, but before Jones splits - he needs a paycheck too)
