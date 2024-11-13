I called this so many months ago - and now Jones confirmed it

Jones was never scared of Aspinall at all.
If Aspinall (and his dumbass fans) was just respectful and waited for Jones to fight Stipe, I have no doubt Jones would fight Aspinall next.
You must be new if you think Jones was ever scared. You must be new if you're not familiar with Jone's personality.
But yea, keep spamming he's ducking Aspinall. If you REALLY wanted to see them fight, you wouldn't do or encourage that, because that's exactly how encourage Jones not to take that Aspinall fight.
