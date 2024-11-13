  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I called this so many months ago - and now Jones confirmed it

E

elcj

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 13, 2015
Messages
1,291
Reaction score
691
Jones was never scared of Aspinall at all.

If Aspinall (and his dumbass fans) was just respectful and waited for Jones to fight Stipe, I have no doubt Jones would fight Aspinall next.

You must be new if you think Jones was ever scared. You must be new if you're not familiar with Jone's personality.

But yea, keep spamming he's ducking Aspinall. If you REALLY wanted to see them fight, you wouldn't do or encourage that, because that's exactly how encourage Jones not to take that Aspinall fight.
 
i just had to check the year on my calendar then, hopefully you joined when you were newborn
 
This is the sport of fighting. Who cares how Tom calls for a fight, if he's "respectful". Are you serious??? I'm not a huge Tom fan nor am I dying for this fight. But Tom is the interim champ and he wants to be at #1 for HW, hence "unifying" the belts or fighting for a vacant title

These Jones fans, and hell even Jones himself, are soft and dumb as fuck for acting like Tom has to act a certain way to get fights

Whether you like it or not Jones has to worry about Stipe first. At his age and with what he's accomplished maybe he won't fight anymore? Or maybe he will fight Alex. Who the hell knows but we will go from there come Sunday
 
elcj said:
Jones was never scared of Aspinall at all.

If Aspinall (and his dumbass fans) was just respectful and waited for Jones to fight Stipe, I have no doubt Jones would fight Aspinall next.

You must be new if you think Jones was ever scared. You must be new if you're not familiar with Jone's personality.

But yea, keep spamming he's ducking Aspinall. If you REALLY wanted to see them fight, you wouldn't do or encourage that, because that's exactly how encourage Jones not to take that Aspinall fight.
Click to expand...

tenor.gif
 
You can duck a fight without being 'scared'. Really, the most obvious reason to 'duck' a fight is simply because it isn't a good career option.

Jones likely sees it as a high risk low reward proposition and thus doesn't want it.
 
elcj said:
Jones was never scared of Aspinall at all.

If Aspinall (and his dumbass fans) was just respectful and waited for Jones to fight Stipe, I have no doubt Jones would fight Aspinall next.

You must be new if you think Jones was ever scared. You must be new if you're not familiar with Jone's personality.

But yea, keep spamming he's ducking Aspinall. If you REALLY wanted to see them fight, you wouldn't do or encourage that, because that's exactly how encourage Jones not to take that Aspinall fight.
Click to expand...

I agree with the overall point.

GOAT Bones is a prima donna -- he needs to be romanced into a fight -- by stroking his ego, giving him big BUCK$, playing to his competitive side without insulting him, etc.

He's not going to respond to every self-entitled Fighter trying to shame or otherwise force him into a fight.

Jones may or may not grant your request. It's the kind of power Belal and Ilia think think they have when they're staring at themselves in the mirror.
 
he's very much into his own legacy. he doesn't want to fight high risk guys.

against ngannou it was 'they aren't paying me enough'

against aspinall its 'i dont want a young guy making a name off me'.

yet he is willing to fight alex because it sells better than tom and its an easy matchup
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Aspinall shot himself in the foot, if he really wanted to fight Jones
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
snaportap21
S
Captain Herb
News Calls intensify for Jones to be stripped, DJ weighs in. Blaydes says Jones is all talk, he and Tom are fighting for the real belt.
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
10K
ferrisjso
ferrisjso
L
Dana may be protecting Aspinall and Poatan from Jon Jones
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
Time
Time
Young Calf Kick
Now that Jon Jones admits he's retiring after the Stipe fight
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
2K
dipstickjimmy
dipstickjimmy
650lb Sumo
If Jones - Miocic goes ahead, how long is it since there was a more illegitimate HW title fight?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
BowserJr
BowserJr

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,066
Messages
56,495,849
Members
175,246
Latest member
Maverick3131

Share this page

Back
Top