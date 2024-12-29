



Jones has all the leverage in the negotiations.

He's fine with stepping away from the sport at this point.

He has the legit HW belt, and no matter how long the negotiations take Dana will never strip him.



Apparently he wants a HUGE boxing-like payday to fight Aspinall, and the money is his only motivator to fight Aspinall. He has nothing left to prove. He's immune to social pressure.



We're acting like Jones will sign a contract in the spring to fight in the summer, but he wants multiple times more than anyone has ever been paid by the UFC. If he's smart, and say what you want about Jones but he's not stupid, he'll play the long game because the HW division is very weak and there's no one else that is a big name that would attract huge PPV buys. No one in the same ballpark as Jones.



So, I hope I'm wrong, but count on 2026 for this fight, if it happens at all.



Edit - Would like to add there was 19 months between Jones fighting Gane & Stipe, and apparently that was fine with Dana with no temptation to strip Jones of the title because of an injury.

Jones is practically in charge of his own career.

He fights who he wants, when he wants, for as much as he wants... or he's willing to not fight until he gets everything on his terms.

No question he'll be patient to get every dollar he can from this so he can have a lavish retirement.

(I'm not a Jones fan, but I can't begrudge him that. I'd do the same in his situation).