Rumored Prediction - Jones VS Aspinall WON'T happen in 2025

Jones has all the leverage in the negotiations.
He's fine with stepping away from the sport at this point.
He has the legit HW belt, and no matter how long the negotiations take Dana will never strip him.

Apparently he wants a HUGE boxing-like payday to fight Aspinall, and the money is his only motivator to fight Aspinall. He has nothing left to prove. He's immune to social pressure.

We're acting like Jones will sign a contract in the spring to fight in the summer, but he wants multiple times more than anyone has ever been paid by the UFC. If he's smart, and say what you want about Jones but he's not stupid, he'll play the long game because the HW division is very weak and there's no one else that is a big name that would attract huge PPV buys. No one in the same ballpark as Jones.

So, I hope I'm wrong, but count on 2026 for this fight, if it happens at all.

Edit - Would like to add there was 19 months between Jones fighting Gane & Stipe, and apparently that was fine with Dana with no temptation to strip Jones of the title because of an injury.
Jones is practically in charge of his own career.
He fights who he wants, when he wants, for as much as he wants... or he's willing to not fight until he gets everything on his terms.
No question he'll be patient to get every dollar he can from this so he can have a lavish retirement.
(I'm not a Jones fan, but I can't begrudge him that. I'd do the same in his situation).
 
Young Calf Kick said:
The ability to price himself out of fights he’s terrified of has always been one of Jones’ greatest strengths.
Actually no, he fought Gane & Stipe for his contracted amount + PPV points.

If you're referring to Ngannou that's another subject entirely.
 
The UFC should pay some serious money for that fight and generally start paying more. It would be good for the sport long term.
 
lol is this more or less than he asked for to fight Ngannou? We all know how that fight went lol….
 
Jones has studied every detail about Aspinall and is playing the role of someone not on a plan to absolutely check every movement and pattern of his prey.

Whether he beats Aspinall is another story, but Jones is gaining study time.

The longer this plays out, the more I'd give Jones the chance of putting on a play with food until time kinda performance.
 
Goddamnit stop! Probably right though.. sighs...Jones v Aspinall

Dana could have done Ngannou v Jones 3-4 years ago and it would have been the biggest MMA fight of all time. Now we're having to settle for this and it might not even happen. Sometimes I support Dana, but he pretty much blew it on this one. He left this one slip. Now second fiddle might not happen, at least in a timely manner?

* rolls eyes for drama * this should be the Marquee division. It's heavyweight. It's for all the marbles. UFC is remiss for not making us yearn for title fights in this division.
 
The mistake was not stripping Jon of the belt when he got injured after the Gane fight.
 
Then strip him and cancel his contract. He's a bum anyway.
 
Also agree he’ll get out of it somehow … whether injury or trouble with the law … I agree that the fight won’t happen

It’ll probably get signed to have jones fanboys go nuts … but he won’t get In that cage against him
 
