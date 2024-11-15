How does this Dana and Jones bromance end?

Dana has recently started shutting down Jones wishes and in the newest interview, said he is not going to book Alex versus Jones because it is basically a stylistically easy fight for Jones. He is also pushing for the winner to fight Aspinall. Suppose Jones does win and retires, flat out refusing to fight Aspinall. How would Dana react?

Would he rage and throw him under the bus or will he stick with his angle for Jones and how he deserves everything he wants?

Dana had no problem turning against GSP when he went on hiatus and GSP was a total professional and IIRC, had no problems with Dana prior. Meanwhile, it is very well documented that Dana and Jones have clashed before.

How does this end? Imo, we will see a repeat of the Jones and Francis saga. Jones will demand a way higher pay and Dana will repeat what he said against Jones in the Francis saga.