How does this Dana and Jones bromance end?

Dana has recently started shutting down Jones wishes and in the newest interview, said he is not going to book Alex versus Jones because it is basically a stylistically easy fight for Jones. He is also pushing for the winner to fight Aspinall. Suppose Jones does win and retires, flat out refusing to fight Aspinall. How would Dana react?
Would he rage and throw him under the bus or will he stick with his angle for Jones and how he deserves everything he wants?
Dana had no problem turning against GSP when he went on hiatus and GSP was a total professional and IIRC, had no problems with Dana prior. Meanwhile, it is very well documented that Dana and Jones have clashed before.
How does this end? Imo, we will see a repeat of the Jones and Francis saga. Jones will demand a way higher pay and Dana will repeat what he said against Jones in the Francis saga.
 
Trying to pressure Jon to fight Aspinall on the cheap, Dana fucks up and violates Jon's contract. Jon goes to court, is granted free agency, and has his retirement fight against Ngannou in late 2025.
 
It will end someday when there is a new fighter breaking records and Jones is still on Twitter saying he'd have smoked him. At that point, Dana will rattle on about how Jones wouldn't even fight Francis or Aspinall, and throw Jones under the bus
 
I think Jon is playing 3d chess when it comes to the Aspinal fight. I believe he’s just angling a way to maximize his payout.

I think he’ll agree to a fight with Tom if the money is right. The ball will be in Dana’s court. Let’s see if he’s willing to go a Vegas winter with no snow on his driveway..
 
Remember how much Dana hated on Jones and Greg after they refused a fight and crashed that card. Dana is a fickle mistress^^
 
Jones was NEVER my friend - Dana after Jones loses and gets into legal trouble again
 
Jon will retire if he wins or vacate, he's basically said as much. Him vacating for "fun fights" would be the most cowardly thing an all time great could ever do though, should retire to save himself.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
It will end someday when there is a new fighter breaking records and Jones is still on Twitter saying he'd have smoked him. At that point, Dana will rattle on about how Jones wouldn't even fight Francis or Aspinall, and throw Jones under the bus
Click to expand...
This, or when Fat Jones gets flatlined. Hopefully real soon.
 
"Jon Jones was never my friend"

Just give it a year or two
 
Jones angling for more money to fight Aspinall...refusing to fiight someone because they're not showing you respect??? Lmfao. That's a reason to beat someone's ass in this business. So he's either ducking him (highly doubt it) or maximizing profit potential. Dana and Jones break up amicably after he fights Tom in England next March or April.
 
Dana will out him for the closeted stuff.
 
lol at anyone thinking Dana truly cares about Jones. He threw him under a bus not long ago. Remember when he made fun of Joni boi for not wanting anything to do with Ngannou? Dana just wants his $4 b company to have a Michael Jordan, period. Also, a tiny bit of it is him wanting to make Ngannou feel like shit. He couldn’t give 2 shits about Jon other than that.
 
