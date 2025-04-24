Dana White and his strong arm / mafia tactics need to go.

Dana White needs to go. Enough is enough. He refuses to strip Jon Jones, and now because he can't fill the UFC 317 event (which should be Jones vs Aspinall), he's resorting to his typical mafia tactics to try and force matchups on UFC 317. Dricus just said they never had a contract signed, but the UFC leaked the matchup like it was a done deal. You know Dana White was saying "Look Dricus, everyone thinks you're already fighting. If you don't sign the contract, it will look like you pulled out."

And Dana is doing the same thing with Islam/Topuria, leaking that matchup and trying to force Islam to sign a short notice fight to save the event, rather than doing his job and stripping Jon Jones of the HW title.
 
This is part of their negotiating tactics. They like to make a fighter look bad if the fighter doesn't do what Dana/UFC wants. I don't agree with your post since it takes this type of guy to do this job. A nice guy can't run a successful MMA company. You have to be an asshole and scumbag at the same time. Dana might have perfect qualifications for the job. I'm not sure since I don't know him personally but it seems he was born to do this stuff.
 
The problem is that Dana clearly isn't effective anymore. If Belal wins and Islam doesn't move up to welterweight, and Islam refuses to fight Topuria @ UFC 317, that will prove my point.

Why isn't Dana effective? Because the fighters see the hypocrisy. DDP defended his belt twice in the last year. Why would he sign a short-notice fight against Khamzat to save an event that should be headlined by Jones-Aspinall, when Dana refuses to give Jon Jones the same treatment as other fighters?

You can't have an effective boss that plays favorites this badly.
 
