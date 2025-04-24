Dana White and his strong arm / mafia tactics need to go.

Dana White needs to go. Enough is enough. He refuses to strip Jon Jones, and now because he can't fill the UFC 317 event (which should be Jones vs Aspinall), he's resorting to his typical mafia tactics to try and force matchups on UFC 317. Dricus just said they never had a contract signed, but the UFC leaked the matchup like it was a done deal. You know Dana White was saying "Look Dricus, everyone thinks you're already fighting. If you don't sign the contract, it will look like you pulled out."



And Dana is doing the same thing with Islam/Topuria, leaking that matchup and trying to force Islam to sign a short notice fight to save the event, rather than doing his job and stripping Jon Jones of the HW title.