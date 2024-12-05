Rumored Yep, Jones wants that 30 mil to fight Tom. Reasonable or not?

www.essentiallysports.com

UFC Rumors: $30M Hit for Dana White as Jon Jones Sets His Demands for Tom Aspinall Fight

Jon Jones' demands for a heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall could cost the UFC $30M. Get the latest on this blockbuster rumor.
www.essentiallysports.com

Before Jon Jones’s fight, Dana White asserted that if ‘Bones’ decided to not retire from the sport after UFC 309 then he would definitely have to defend his title against Tom Aspinall sooner or later and it appears that it might happen sooner than expected. But the amount Jones is asking for the fight may be an obstacle in the clash. How much is Jones asking for the fight? Well, according to some sources, ‘Bones is asking $30 million.

Interestingly, this is the same amount that Jon Jones asked to fight Francis Ngannou, “In his deal, he’s talking he wants $30 million guaranteed. The way that this works is, these guys all share in the pay-per-view,” said Dana White back in 2021. Back then, White called it ‘Tyson Fury’ type of money and did not entertain the request. Almost four years later, will we see a different response?

Does Jones deserve 30 mil for a standard title defense or is he trying to price himself out again?
 
1.2 million PPV buys, which is a reasonable mid estimate for this fight, at $70 a pop would net around $84,000,000.

I don't think they'll pay anyone not named McGregor (and not him anymore after the trial) $30M who can't provably sell 2 million PPVs.
That would net $140M off the PPV alone, which would more than cover a guaranteed payout post production/espn cut/Dana black jack money/etc.

Contrary to some people belief, Jon isn't some super draw, which is why they had issues paying him that exorbitant amount in the first place. Even with the months of nut hugging promos, I doubt him vs Stipe sold over my initially calculated 1.2 million, in fact I'd heavily bet against it.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
1.2 million PPV buys, which is a reasonable mid estimate for this fight, at $70 a pop would net around $84,000,000.

I don't think they'll pay anyone not named McGregor (and not him anymore after the trial) $30M who can't provably sell 2 million PPVs.
That would net $140M off the PPV alone, which would more than cover a guaranteed payout post production/espn cut/Dana black jack money/etc.

Contrary to some people belief, Jon isn't some super draw, which is why they had issues paying him that exorbitant amount in the first place. Even with the months of nut hugging promos, I doubt him vs Stipe sold over my initially calculated 1.2 million, in fact I'd heavily bet against it.
Click to expand...
This will def NOT sell 2 million ppvs

Khabib vs Conor was a perfect storm, and that shit is just not gonna happen here
 
It's too bad Tom is such a nice guy. Cos if he wasnt, then the fight could make more money, and Jones' would pay for his ducking quack quack ways more than he already is.
 
Jon is no Conor, not even close

Basically he wants 30 mil bcuz he knows he will most likely get KOd in the first round
 
I get it, I'd push to make it happen from UFC's side IMO
My main issue with the Jones/Stipe fight is that it held up the division due to Jon being champion and not fighting the contender, plus him simply being out for nearly two years waiting for it didn't help either

Unifying the belts is the way to go here, Jon/Aspinall is a hell of a fight
If promoted right, they could make great numbers, or they could just team up with some Saudis and have it there lol
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
1.2 million PPV buys, which is a reasonable mid estimate for this fight, at $70 a pop would net around $84,000,000.

I don't think they'll pay anyone not named McGregor (and not him anymore after the trial) $30M who can't provably sell 2 million PPVs.
That would net $140M off the PPV alone, which would more than cover a guaranteed payout post production/espn cut/Dana black jack money/etc.

Contrary to some people belief, Jon isn't some super draw, which is why they had issues paying him that exorbitant amount in the first place. Even with the months of nut hugging promos, I doubt him vs Stipe sold over my initially calculated 1.2 million, in fact I'd heavily bet against it.
Click to expand...

That fight isn't pulling 1.2m under no circumstances.

Aspinall is nowhere near a household name, nor is there a set rivalry. Jones is not exactly on the radar of the fight fanbase right now, he's way past his prime and very inactive.

Not a single fighter other than McGregor or Lesnar has pulled 1.2m or over. Jones has never drawn those numbers, not even with Cormier.

That fight will be lucky if it cracks 700k.
 
krelianx said:
That fight isn't pulling 1.2m. Aspinall is nowhere near the household name, nor is there a set rivalry. Not a single fighter other than McGregor or Lesnar has pulled 1.2m or over.

That fight will be lucky if it cracks 700k.
Click to expand...
Usman/Jorge 1 did around 1.3m and I think Ronda got two 1 million plus PPV cards
I get what you mean though, Jones is a pretty consistent draw, but even his biggest fights against DC didn't crack a million

I think Jones/Aspinall can do it, but there'll have to be a solid amount of promotion for sure
Before Ngannou left the UFC, I honestly thought Jones/Ngannou at that period could have cracked with 1 million
 
He'll price himself out of the fight with Tom, and try to force them to give him Alex. If he can't get that fight he'll probably just retire and proclaim himself the goat again.
 
The ufc will likely offer a bigger percentage than they normally would just to make the fight happen.

Better than Jones not fighting at all. He holds a lot of leverage here.

Those numbers can't really be taken seriously though. During negotiations, expect to hear a lot of crazy shit on both sides. They're just throwing jabs at this point, the actual negotiation/ deal is whatever middle point both sides arrive at.

Generally, you want to start high, especially with the ufc who has historically paid sub par percentages and kept the lions share of revenue for themselves.

Pereira is a much bigger fight from a ppv buy, revenue, general fanbase standpoint. Lineal champ vs champ fight, 2 stars.

Jones knows fighting Tom is going to make him less money because of the difference in star power between the two.

The only way the UFC is going to bridge that gap in payouts is by taking it from their own earnings.

Giving him a bigger chunk of the pie.

and since it could very well be Jon's final fight, there's a good chance it happens, especially if turk or someone else gets involved to make it happen in Abu Dhabi.
 
Question said:
Usman/Jorge 1 did around 1.3m and I think Ronda got two 1 million plus PPV cards
I get what you mean though, Jones is a pretty consistent draw, but even his biggest fights against DC didn't crack a million

I think Jones/Aspinall can do it, but there'll have to be a solid amount of promotion for sure
Before Ngannou left the UFC, I honestly thought Jones/Ngannou at that period could have cracked with 1 million
Click to expand...

Usman/Masvidal was coming right off Masvidal's win against Diaz, who was a huge draw because of his win against McGregor, and Usman was the reigning champ. Plus Volk and Holloway was co liner, Yan / Aldo, Andrade / Rose...

I don't see how they could generate that level of hype for that fight. Masvidal at that point was a bigger draw than Jones ever was, ironically, and if only briefly.
 
If the ufc was still under the ppv model, I think they would be more Inclined to go with the pereira fight.

But, it makes more sense for them long term to continue building up poatan as a star and champion in the hopes that he's around for a while.

At his age, if he makes a mega payday, he may very well just retire too, or even if he just lost dominantly, it would hurt.

Tom is a safer bet, they still make their fixed ppv sum from ESPN, Jon Jones still fights one last time and they don't potentially lose one of their biggest stars.

Ultimately, I think it depends how far the UFC is willing to bend.
 
krelianx said:
Usman/Masvidal was coming right off Masvidal's win against Diaz, who was a huge draw because of his win against McGregor, and Usman was the reigning champ. Plus Volk and Holloway was co liner, Yan / Aldo, Andrade / Rose...

I don't see how they could generate that level of hype for that fight. Masvidal at that point was a bigger draw than Jones ever was, ironically, and if only briefly.
Click to expand...
Plus it was the first Fight Island card along with it being in the early stages of the Pandemic where not many sports were on
I do see your point, the issue with this fight between Jones and Tom is if the UFC pays up, the rest of the card will be garbage for sure. At best we get a semi-decent co-main that's a title eliminator

I think they could get the buzz for Jones/Tom up though, not on 1.3m level maybe, but high enough with the right promotion
It just depends on how they want to pursue it, a press tour is something that can help
 
gonna have to go the WWE route to ramp up the hype.

get aspinal to torch jon's car to get it started.
 
