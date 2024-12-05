The ufc will likely offer a bigger percentage than they normally would just to make the fight happen.



Better than Jones not fighting at all. He holds a lot of leverage here.



Those numbers can't really be taken seriously though. During negotiations, expect to hear a lot of crazy shit on both sides. They're just throwing jabs at this point, the actual negotiation/ deal is whatever middle point both sides arrive at.



Generally, you want to start high, especially with the ufc who has historically paid sub par percentages and kept the lions share of revenue for themselves.



Pereira is a much bigger fight from a ppv buy, revenue, general fanbase standpoint. Lineal champ vs champ fight, 2 stars.



Jones knows fighting Tom is going to make him less money because of the difference in star power between the two.



The only way the UFC is going to bridge that gap in payouts is by taking it from their own earnings.



Giving him a bigger chunk of the pie.



and since it could very well be Jon's final fight, there's a good chance it happens, especially if turk or someone else gets involved to make it happen in Abu Dhabi.