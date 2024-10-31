The timeline of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou

blaseblase

blaseblase

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
11,294
Reaction score
21,670
There are certain posters trying to spin the narrative about who was ducking who. I remember this time period so I compiled the news that came out about these negotiations and there's a documented 2 and a half years of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou.

5/29/2020 - Jones is asking for Deontay Wilder money (30 million) to fight Ngannou

www.mmafighting.com

Dana White: Jon Jones wanted Deontay Wilder money for heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou

Dana White continued to levy allegations against Jon Jones regarding their negotiations for a potential heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

3/27/2021 - Dana says Jones should go to middleweight and doesn't really want to fight Ngannou

bloodyelbow.com

Old video resurfaces of Dana White telling Jon Jones to avoid Francis Ngannou

Dana White once told Jon Jones to do something drastic to avoid Francis Ngannou
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

3/29/2021 - Jones begs to be cut, goes on a rant against the UFC

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jon Jones asks for UFC release: 'Please just cut me already'

One day after saying there was “still time for the UFC to do the right thing,” Jon Jones doesn’t seem to be quite as optimistic.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

3/31/2021 - Jones says he met with Hunter to negotiate and told him 10 million is way too low to fight Ngannou


8/8/2021 - Dana isn't even thinking about Jones, he won't be back until 2022

www.mmafighting.com

Dana White ‘not even thinking’ about Jon Jones until 2022, unsure what’s next for Stipe Miocic

Dana White addresses Jon Jones’ future as well as Stipe Miocic as they are stuck on the outside looking in while Ciryl Gane prepares to unify the heavyweight title with Francis Ngannou next.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

10/21/2022 - Dana says Jones isn't available won't be coming back until 2023

www.mmamania.com

Dana White ends Jon Jones 2022 comeback

Is Jon Jones returning to UFC? Promotion president Dana White claims "Bones" won’t be ready to compete until spring of 2023, ending any talk of a UFC 282 comeback.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

Now maybe you believe Jones deserved 30 million for that fight and was right to sit out. But don't twist the narrative.
 
Like them or hate them, I would've really liked to see the Saudis throw $30 million at Jon Jones to fight Ngannou and see what he says.
 
At the time Jones was a LHW with way bigger accomplishments than Ngannou. He never had a thick frame and it is more risky for him to fight at HW because it's just not the weight class for him. If I was Jones, I would stay away from that fight too and ask for a shit ton of money to fight Ngannou.

When you are the A side you can do as you please.
 
Its much more about about Jon wanting to get a big payday out of the UFC than it is about ducking Francis.

The record shows both guys were vocal about wanting to fight each other.
Coincidentally, the promoter who was reluctant to pay either guy plays it off as its them not wanting to fight.
 
Jon Jones took off three years to get fat. Francis ain't scared, Jones? Probably
 
RockyLockridge said:
I feel like most people are sensible enough to know that no one ducked anyone here. Terms simply could not be met between the 3 involved parties.

Only people with an agenda NEED it to be one guy ducked the other.


Ngannou made the best decision for his career.

Jones made the best decision for his career.
Click to expand...

This is the one and only answer. Jon Jones nor Ngannou are "scared" or "ducking". This sport is and will forever be about money because this is sports entertainment. Smart fighters (not necessarily good people) understand this.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I feel like most people are sensible enough to know that no one ducked anyone here. Terms simply could not be met between the 3 involved parties.

Only people with an agenda NEED it to be one guy ducked the other.


Ngannou made the best decision for his career.

Jones made the best decision for his career.
Click to expand...
Also the actual simple answer is that Jon has always simply wanted to beat Stipe because Stipe is the only other man who's defeated Cormier and that Ngannou is really pretty irrelevant to all this.

- Jon dropped his LHW title and announced he wanted to move to HW 2 days after Stipe won the trilogy over Cormier
- While they were negotiating that Stipe rematched Ngannou and lost and Jon lost interest in moving up again or hell even competing
- Ngannou refuses to fight Jones or Lewis and gets stuck with an interim champ and Jon does nothing because HW's tied up regardless
- Ngannou gets injured and his contract is up and Jon is back saying he wants to fight Stipe by December 2022 even if it means he doesn't get a HW title shot first as Ngannou is out until March 2023 regardless
- Jon accepts HW title matches against Ngannou, Gane, and Stipe for March 2023 and it goes to Gane
- Jon wins the belt and books a title defence against Stipe
- Jon spends an entire year holding out on that same title defence against Stipe even at the expense of an interim champ
- Jon has said this entire time he wants to beat Stipe

Stipe's the commonality in all of this going back to 2020 when Jon first made his move of dropping his LHW title after Stipe beat Cormier again. People throw Ngannou, or lately Aspinall, into the mixture when it's an irrelevant distraction and because they hate Jones. Jon simply wants Stipe and has always wanted him going back to 2020 when Stipe won the trilogy over Cormier. And yeah, I'm 100% sure he really wants Stipe so that he can beat the only other man who's beaten Cormier and rub that in Cormier's face.

It amazes me that people will call Jones a genuine psycho in one breath and then not apply that to his other actions. He's not ducking Ngannou or anybody, that's not how a psycho thinks and acts. Jon's relentlessly targeting Stipe because he's a psycho and has a psychotic goal in doing so:

He wants the pleasure of beating Stipe in front of Cormier while Cormier's forced to commentate on it.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Like them or hate them, I would've really liked to see the Saudis throw $30 million at Jon Jones to fight Ngannou and see what he says.
Click to expand...

I guarantee jones would have fought him for 30 mill, he set his price and if it had been honoured he would have done it.
 
blaseblase said:
There are certain posters trying to spin the narrative about who was ducking who. I remember this time period so I compiled the news that came out about these negotiations and there's a documented 2 and a half years of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou.

5/29/2020 - Jones is asking for Deontay Wilder money (30 million) to fight Ngannou

www.mmafighting.com

Dana White: Jon Jones wanted Deontay Wilder money for heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou

Dana White continued to levy allegations against Jon Jones regarding their negotiations for a potential heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

3/27/2021 - Dana says Jones should go to middleweight and doesn't really want to fight Ngannou

bloodyelbow.com

Old video resurfaces of Dana White telling Jon Jones to avoid Francis Ngannou

Dana White once told Jon Jones to do something drastic to avoid Francis Ngannou
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

3/29/2021 - Jones begs to be cut, goes on a rant against the UFC

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jon Jones asks for UFC release: 'Please just cut me already'

One day after saying there was “still time for the UFC to do the right thing,” Jon Jones doesn’t seem to be quite as optimistic.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

3/31/2021 - Jones says he met with Hunter to negotiate and told him 10 million is way too low to fight Ngannou


8/8/2021 - Dana isn't even thinking about Jones, he won't be back until 2022

www.mmafighting.com

Dana White ‘not even thinking’ about Jon Jones until 2022, unsure what’s next for Stipe Miocic

Dana White addresses Jon Jones’ future as well as Stipe Miocic as they are stuck on the outside looking in while Ciryl Gane prepares to unify the heavyweight title with Francis Ngannou next.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

10/21/2022 - Dana says Jones isn't available won't be coming back until 2023

www.mmamania.com

Dana White ends Jon Jones 2022 comeback

Is Jon Jones returning to UFC? Promotion president Dana White claims "Bones" won’t be ready to compete until spring of 2023, ending any talk of a UFC 282 comeback.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

Now maybe you believe Jones deserved 30 million for that fight and was right to sit out. But don't twist the narrative.
Click to expand...


Now do the same time period with articles about Francis Ngannou...


Ill wait
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sensee
  • Poll
Dana still claims Frances didn’t want to fight Jones..
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
3K
nonoob
nonoob
Takes Two To Tango
What's the fight you want to see they make right now?
2
Replies
28
Views
208
NextGen
N

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,139
Messages
56,431,680
Members
175,217
Latest member
MarisaMcNa

Share this page

Back
Top