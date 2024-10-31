The timeline of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou

blaseblase
There are certain posters trying to spin the narrative about who was ducking who. I remember this time period so I compiled the news that came out about these negotiations and there's a documented 2 and a half years of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou.
5/29/2020 - Jones is asking for Deontay Wilder money (30 million) to fight Ngannou
3/27/2021 - Dana says Jones should go to middleweight and doesn't really want to fight Ngannou
3/29/2021 - Jones begs to be cut, goes on a rant against the UFC
3/31/2021 - Jones says he met with Hunter to negotiate and told him 10 million is way too low to fight Ngannou
8/8/2021 - Dana isn't even thinking about Jones, he won't be back until 2022
10/21/2022 - Dana says Jones isn't available won't be coming back until 2023
Now maybe you believe Jones deserved 30 million for that fight and was right to sit out. But don't twist the narrative.
5/29/2020 - Jones is asking for Deontay Wilder money (30 million) to fight Ngannou
Dana White: Jon Jones wanted Deontay Wilder money for heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou
Dana White continued to levy allegations against Jon Jones regarding their negotiations for a potential heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou.
www.mmafighting.com
3/27/2021 - Dana says Jones should go to middleweight and doesn't really want to fight Ngannou
Old video resurfaces of Dana White telling Jon Jones to avoid Francis Ngannou
Dana White once told Jon Jones to do something drastic to avoid Francis Ngannou
bloodyelbow.com
3/29/2021 - Jones begs to be cut, goes on a rant against the UFC
Jon Jones asks for UFC release: 'Please just cut me already'
One day after saying there was “still time for the UFC to do the right thing,” Jon Jones doesn’t seem to be quite as optimistic.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
3/31/2021 - Jones says he met with Hunter to negotiate and told him 10 million is way too low to fight Ngannou
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10000539-jon-jones-says-8-10m-is-way-too-low-for-francis-ngannou-ufc-fight
8/8/2021 - Dana isn't even thinking about Jones, he won't be back until 2022
Dana White ‘not even thinking’ about Jon Jones until 2022, unsure what’s next for Stipe Miocic
Dana White addresses Jon Jones’ future as well as Stipe Miocic as they are stuck on the outside looking in while Ciryl Gane prepares to unify the heavyweight title with Francis Ngannou next.
www.mmafighting.com
10/21/2022 - Dana says Jones isn't available won't be coming back until 2023
Dana White ends Jon Jones 2022 comeback
Is Jon Jones returning to UFC? Promotion president Dana White claims "Bones" won’t be ready to compete until spring of 2023, ending any talk of a UFC 282 comeback.
www.mmamania.com
Now maybe you believe Jones deserved 30 million for that fight and was right to sit out. But don't twist the narrative.