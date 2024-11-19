Deadline for Tom

ArtardFiesta said: jones wants to fight poatan because alex has no ground game. Izzy dominated him on the ground 2 years ago, i doubt alex has made up enough ground during that time whereas jones who is superb on the ground has been training with gordan ryan.



So that will be jones next fight. It's an easy fight he should win in similar fashion to gane. ANd he retires on top, with a good claim to surpass GSP as the GOAT. Click to expand...

Bruh can you please stop this narrative. After so many years you don’t get it. Jones fights blow when he fights dudes with no legacy. OSP, Smith, Gus, Reyes. All no legacy fighters. He hates that shit and always has. Say what you say about the man he isn’t afraid of skill it’s losing with no motivation to a dude that doesn’t improve his legacy. He admitted it himself but you dudes hate him so bad you come with insane attacks of the baddest skillset we have seen being afraid of certain skillsets. Even when the evidence is under your nose and the man admitted it. For the love of God can you educate at least one other person so that repeated false narrative that goes on between every Jones fight ceases and the real reason is addressed? Gracias