Deadline for Tom

AMAZINGUFC
- Mar 22, 2016
- 1,757
- 1,495
What would be the ideal waiting period for Aspinall now?
In my opinion, 3 months to have a contract signed and 6 months for unification (with a guaranteed reserve fighter).
If Jones refuses within 3 months, the title will be stripped.
If he withdraws from the fight twice, the title will also be stripped.
dreaming, not even posting on Sherdog doesn't pay anything,
lol.
