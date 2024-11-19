Deadline for Tom

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 22, 2016
Messages
1,757
Reaction score
1,495
What would be the ideal waiting period for Aspinall now?

In my opinion, 3 months to have a contract signed and 6 months for unification (with a guaranteed reserve fighter).

If Jones refuses within 3 months, the title will be stripped.

If he withdraws from the fight twice, the title will also be stripped.

------------------
dreaming, not even posting on Sherdog doesn't pay anything,
lol.

1731975714959.jpeg
 
I doubt Jones takes the Aspinall fight.

It'll just end up being this thing where he keeps making more and more demands and then he'll throw a hissy fit and retire or fight Pereira.

Don't think Jon ever had the intention of fighting young prime elite HWs that were well rounded. That's why he picked Gane, a guy who doesn't really have killshot power and can't wrestle. Same with Pereira for that matter, Jones knows when he gets it to the ground, it's over.
 
jones wants to fight poatan because alex has no ground game. Izzy dominated him on the ground 2 years ago, i doubt alex has made up enough ground during that time whereas jones who is superb on the ground has been training with gordan ryan.

So that will be jones next fight. It's an easy fight he should win in similar fashion to gane. ANd he retires on top, with a good claim to surpass GSP as the GOAT.
 
I don't want to wait three months to find out what's going to happen in the HW division. Aspinall fought four months ago, lets get him in there vs Jones or someone else because they forced Jon to vacate.
 
Square root of profit^2 subtract four times cost divided by cost times risk factor.

The greater the number the greater the period Jon gets to keep the belt.
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
What would be the ideal waiting period for Aspinall now?

In my opinion, 3 months to have a contract signed and 6 months for unification (with a guaranteed reserve fighter).

If Jones refuses within 3 months, the title will be stripped.

If he withdraws from the fight twice, the title will also be stripped.

------------------
dreaming, not even posting on Sherdog doesn't pay anything,
lol.

View attachment 1072202
Click to expand...
It wont matter I doubt Jones stalls. He will fight for the Pereira fight and probably drop the belt if he has a chance. I would in his shoes and you would too
 
ArtardFiesta said:
jones wants to fight poatan because alex has no ground game. Izzy dominated him on the ground 2 years ago, i doubt alex has made up enough ground during that time whereas jones who is superb on the ground has been training with gordan ryan.

So that will be jones next fight. It's an easy fight he should win in similar fashion to gane. ANd he retires on top, with a good claim to surpass GSP as the GOAT.
Click to expand...
Bruh can you please stop this narrative. After so many years you don’t get it. Jones fights blow when he fights dudes with no legacy. OSP, Smith, Gus, Reyes. All no legacy fighters. He hates that shit and always has. Say what you say about the man he isn’t afraid of skill it’s losing with no motivation to a dude that doesn’t improve his legacy. He admitted it himself but you dudes hate him so bad you come with insane attacks of the baddest skillset we have seen being afraid of certain skillsets. Even when the evidence is under your nose and the man admitted it. For the love of God can you educate at least one other person so that repeated false narrative that goes on between every Jones fight ceases and the real reason is addressed? Gracias
 
1. I doubt Jones takes the Aspinall fight. Jones may be a sociopath, but he's also very smart and calculated. Despite talking about it for a decade, he refused to move up to fight Cain, JDS, prime Stipe, HW DC, and Francis. Instead, he moved up when the coast was clear of monsters, and he hand-selected 2 favorable opponents. Jones knows what he's doing.

2. Either way, I don't think Aspinall should wait for Jones. Instead of whining about Jones, just keep defending the "interim" title and cashing fat checks from ppv points. If Gane and Jailton win their next fights, that gives Tom 2 viable opponents. After that, he's effectively cleared out the division. It's been a year since he won the interim title, and he's only fought once since, with no fight date lined up for the foreseeable future. He could easily have 2 or 3 title defenses by now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SpedDaddyV
When Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall were 22 years old and 31 years old. (Career comparison)
2
Replies
22
Views
908
surgeyou1
surgeyou1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,913
Messages
56,747,308
Members
175,384
Latest member
Conrad Veidt

Share this page

Back
Top