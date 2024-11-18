  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

When Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall were 22 years old and 31 years old. (Career comparison)

Tom Aspinall at 22 years old was tapping to no name skinny white guys with no wikipedia:
2024-11-17_21-29-28.png

Jon Jones was literally breaking people's faces (see the Brandon Vera and Matt Hamill fights), already 6-0 in the UFC at 22 years old (if you count when he left Matt Hamill left for dead but got DQed), and about to obliterate Shogun for the title. Tom Aspinall has 8 wins in the UFC in his entire career to date for perspective.
jones-elbows-matyushenko.jpg






At 31 years old, Jon Jones was already a UFC legend, 19-0 in the UFC, having beaten the likes of Cormier x2, TRT Vitor, Machida, Rampage, Rashad Evans, Gus x2, OSP, prime Glover Texeira, Chael Sonnen, Shogun, Ryan Bader, etc. 8 or 9 title defenses, and won the vacant title that he was stripped of like 3 times.
096_Lyoto_Machida_vs_Jon_Jones.jpg


At 31 years old, Tom Aspinall is 8-1 in the UFC, with his best win being against Sergei Pavlovich. 0 title defenses.
1410524905.jpg


gif (1) (1).gif

jon-jones-jon-bones-jones.gif
 
at 37 years old he is ducking to fight Aspinall, life really has its cycles

just vacate the belt if you don't want to fight the best contenders, he just hold the division for a year to beat someone who has 0 wins against current ufc fighters
 
We all know Jon is just going to leverage the Aspinall and/or Poatan fights to get a higher paycheck from PFL to fight Ngannou. You guys gettin worked up for nothing while Jon laughs all the way to the bank.

It's all a show.

Nothing is real.

All matter is merely energy condensed to a slow vibration, and we are all one consciousness experiencing itself subjectively. There is no such thing as death, life is only a dream, and we are the imagination of ourselves.

Now here's Megan with the weather.
 
Actually great points. Only issue is Toms fights are all at HW and Jon's LHW career means nothing in the current UFC. He is 2-0 at HW while Tom is 15-3. Tom's record will soon be changed to 15-1. His Elbow DQ obviously never happened and his injury loss is now a NC so it never happened.

Why are fans of fighters so excited to watch their hero DUCK challenges? Not sure why that is exciting for you? Wouldn't you rather see Jon fight all the HWs in the top 10 and set the HW defense record in the UFC?
 
