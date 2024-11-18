When Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall were 22 years old and 31 years old. (Career comparison)

Tom Aspinall at 22 years old was tapping to no name skinny white guys with no wikipedia:Jon Jones was literally breaking people's faces (see the Brandon Vera and Matt Hamill fights), already 6-0 in the UFC at 22 years old (if you count when he left Matt Hamill left for dead but got DQed), and about to obliterate Shogun for the title. Tom Aspinall has 8 wins in the UFC in his entire career to date for perspective.At 31 years old, Jon Jones was already a UFC legend, 19-0 in the UFC, having beaten the likes of Cormier x2, TRT Vitor, Machida, Rampage, Rashad Evans, Gus x2, OSP, prime Glover Texeira, Chael Sonnen, Shogun, Ryan Bader, etc. 8 or 9 title defenses, and won the vacant title that he was stripped of like 3 times.At 31 years old, Tom Aspinall is 8-1 in the UFC, with his best win being against Sergei Pavlovich. 0 title defenses.