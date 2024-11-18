  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Six-figure standby - UFC paid Tom Aspinall to be UFC 309’s backup

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 22, 2016
Messages
1,703
Reaction score
1,384
1731940592936.png

1731940619920.png

How much did Tom Aspinall get paid to play backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309?

We now know the answer to that question thanks to a quick glimpse at Aspinall’s phone during a video blog, which revealed texts from UFC CBO Hunter Campbell with the impressive figure. According to an exchange between the two, the interim heavyweight champion received $200,000 to prepare for UFC 309 on November 15th and weigh in.

The UFC took Aspinall’s role very seriously, too. They didn’t pat him on the back and say “Thanks but no thanks” after Jones and Miocic weighed in on Friday morning. They kept Tommy on call right up until both main event fighters made their walks to the cage.

www.mmamania.com

Six figure standby! How much UFC paid Tom Aspinall to be UFC 309 backup

A quick glimpse at a cell phone screen during a Tom Aspinall video blog revealed how much the interim champ was paid to be at the ready to replace Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

--------------------
In the middle of this mess, getting something is better than nothing...
 
He said that he wouldnt do it again. The prospect of having to prepare yourself to fight without knowing if you will was very stressful.

He asked Sean Shelby when he could have a beer.

"When Stipe makes the walk to the ring"
 
It must have been agonizing for him to sit through that card without a beer. Seems like a guy who enjoys a pint. Hopefully he had one on standby for when Jones and Stipe walked out.
 
HHJ said:
He said that he wouldnt do it again. The prospect of having to prepare yourself to fight without knowing if you will was very stressful.

He asked Sean Shelby when he could have a beer.

"When Stipe makes the walk to the ring"
Click to expand...

You've got to be pretty well-off to turn away 200 grand because it's "stressful."
 
Gamer2k4 said:
You've got to be pretty well-off to turn away 200 grand because it's "stressful."
Click to expand...
He didnt turn it away

He got it. He just dont wanna do it again. Which is fair play to him. He's the champ hes not supposed to be doing this bullshit anyway.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Why? no one was going to fight him
Click to expand...
Well, if Jones was found in a crackhouse the day of the fight, maybe Stipe would have fought him, cos he aint no bitch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Tom Aspinall: UFC "BANNED" Me Attending UFC 309 Presser & Weigh-In
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
3K
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83
HoiceNJuicy
Wishing for a Stipe Miocic injury?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
burningspear
burningspear
MarioLemieux
Media Stipe looking like an absolute unit - Aspinall believes Stipe can knock Jon out
7 8 9
Replies
172
Views
6K
RedDevilFan
RedDevilFan
FraudGoat
Does the UFC/Dana realize just how special Tom Aspinall is?
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
3K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
Captain Herb
News Aspinall to be back up for Jones/Stipe in November
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
7K
Pharenheit
Pharenheit

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,594
Messages
56,532,727
Members
175,269
Latest member
Ronald Ringpiece

Share this page

Back
Top