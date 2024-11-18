Six-figure standby - UFC paid Tom Aspinall to be UFC 309’s backup

AMAZINGUFC
How much did Tom Aspinall get paid to play backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309?
We now know the answer to that question thanks to a quick glimpse at Aspinall’s phone during a video blog, which revealed texts from UFC CBO Hunter Campbell with the impressive figure. According to an exchange between the two, the interim heavyweight champion received $200,000 to prepare for UFC 309 on November 15th and weigh in.
The UFC took Aspinall’s role very seriously, too. They didn’t pat him on the back and say “Thanks but no thanks” after Jones and Miocic weighed in on Friday morning. They kept Tommy on call right up until both main event fighters made their walks to the cage.
In the middle of this mess, getting something is better than nothing...