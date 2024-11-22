Jones demands F U money to face Aspinall

Contempt said: It's almost like he's a prize fighter looking for the easiest fights, for the most money.



How is anyone actually surprised by this? Click to expand...

They want fighters to get paid as much as possible and use tough negotiation tactics vs pink goof if possible, except for when it's Jones.They want legends to retire at the perfect time before losses start piling up and especially to avoid taking damage, except for when it's Jones.Fight fans are consistent like that.