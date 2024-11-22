Jones demands F U money to face Aspinall

blaseblase
This needs to be a sherdog meme. Can we get some shoops about this? There was Anderson Silva money back in the day. Now there's Jones demanding F U money to offset the risk of him losing a fight:
"I want to be compensated to the point where, if I won or lost, that it really wouldn't matter."
Jon Jones demands 'f*** you money' for Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309, still insistent on Alex Pereira
The only way Jon Jones fights Tom Aspinall? If UFC CEO Dana White makes an offer he simply cannot refuse.
