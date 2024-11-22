  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones demands F U money to face Aspinall

This needs to be a sherdog meme. Can we get some shoops about this? There was Anderson Silva money back in the day. Now there's Jones demanding F U money to offset the risk of him losing a fight:

"I want to be compensated to the point where, if I won or lost, that it really wouldn't matter."

Jon Jones demands 'f*** you money' for Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309, still insistent on Alex Pereira

The only way Jon Jones fights Tom Aspinall? If UFC CEO Dana White makes an offer he simply cannot refuse.
Means of ducking. He did that with Frank also.
 
It's almost like he's a prize fighter looking for the easiest fights, for the most money.

How is anyone actually surprised by this?
 
Give it to him. Fuck it. If Dana is shouting about how Jon Jones is the number 1 p4p, number 1 absolute goat and that he beats any man alive, then pay him as such.
 
13Seconds said:
Give it to him. Fuck it. If Dana is shouting about how Jon Jones is the number 1 p4p, number 1 absolute goat and that he beats any man alive, then pay him as such.
Exactly...

Pay the man... he's put in like 20 years into this sport and has beaten everyone he's faced mostly in the UFCs octagon...

Just throw the bag at the man already....


Give Jones 15mill, Give Aspinall 2 million...get the whole fight signed for under 20mill...fuck even give Aspinall 5mill (not worth that to me ) but just get the fight made..

A billion dollar company shouldn't be worried about making this one fight money wise
 
Incoming “jones was never my friend/ doesn’t wanna fight” from dana
 
Contempt said:
It's almost like he's a prize fighter looking for the easiest fights, for the most money.

How is anyone actually surprised by this?
They want fighters to get paid as much as possible and use tough negotiation tactics vs pink goof if possible, except for when it's Jones.

They want legends to retire at the perfect time before losses start piling up and especially to avoid taking damage, except for when it's Jones.

Fight fans are consistent like that.
 
