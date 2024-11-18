How much will Uncle Dana pay Jones to fight Tommy?

jackleeb
Jon said at the post-fight press conference that only "f*ck you money" would interest him to fight Aspinall.
I think Jones wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou before, which UFC declined.
But now Dana/Hunter are eager to book Jones vs. Aspinall (large part due to fan demand) and you know tomato guy knows a $$ megafight $$ when he sees one.
How much Dana/Hunter willing to spend?
Would Jones accept anything under $50 million?
