How much will Uncle Dana pay Jones to fight Tommy?

Jon said at the post-fight press conference that only "f*ck you money" would interest him to fight Aspinall.

I think Jones wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou before, which UFC declined.
But now Dana/Hunter are eager to book Jones vs. Aspinall (large part due to fan demand) and you know tomato guy knows a $$ megafight $$ when he sees one.

How much Dana/Hunter willing to spend?
Would Jones accept anything under $50 million?
 
Tree fiddy and a lifetime supply of premium Colombian snow

Y2amvaA.gif
 
Lol this again. Jones is pricing himself out of that fight. Stop being naive. He did the same with Francis.
 
The max I see them offering is between 15-20 million, considering he made 6-7 million for fighting Stipe, that is a huge pay rise
 
Dana probably isn't going to pay him what he wants. Everyone will call him a duck.
Jones doesn't get to negotiate for what he's worth since he's not Sherdog's darling like Ngannou. Simple as.
 
Jones refused to fight Ngannou and didn't make his heavyweight debut until he was gone. There was years to get that fight done, Jon didn't want it for obvious reasons.

They dug up the bones of retired Stipe to give Jon a signature win (for general audiences who don't know better) but he unequivocally does not want to fight Tom. The UFC isn't going to make a special above and beyond offer, he's got a deal in place and he'll fight the interim title holder or vacate.
 
Would it be worth it for the UFC to spend $30M on Jones to potentially turn Aspinall into a superstar?

“When Jones was doing his [post-fight] speech, I was looking directly at the UFC brass, Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell], and both of them turned to me at the same time and pointed at me and winked. At the same time. To me, that says [there is] something big in the pipeline. As I said a moment ago, it’s the biggest fight.”, Aspinall said.

"if I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated. I want to say it – I want that ‘f–k you’ money, honestly. That’s just what it is. Or else my life is perfect without him. I don’t need him at all and he needs me and that’s a good place to be in a negotiation.” Jones said
 
Jones isn't negotiating. He's flat out stating over and over again that he won't fight Aspinall. It's Alex or retirement. His words.
 
Old alcoholic vs jobber, MAGAmorons will cash their unemployment checks to see that gem.
 
The Aspinall fight is an 20-30 million offer. I think it could be the highest PPV of all time pending how they load up the card with other fighters.
 
