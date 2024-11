OldBoy91 said: Jones is such a diva lmao.



We've seen fighters duck bad marchups before. But never have been seen a champion duck a fighter, duck interviews to avoid questions about said fighter, ban them from attending the press conference.



This is a level of ducking never seen before. We might even need a new term for such an extreme case. Goose? Swan?

Jon acting like his feelings are hurt and hes offended because stipe said "lets go bitch" has got to be the most crybaby response I've ever seen from a fighter. Its not even like stipe said "youre a little bitch" lol he was just getting himself hyped....meanwhile we've got sean stricklands own corner saying to him "hey listen up mother fucker!" lolHonestly Jon's responses to all of this feel fake. It feels like he has scripted responses and is trying to control the narrative and make sure he doesnt look bad but also not get worked up otherwise he would prove that he is actually aware of the fact that this fight isnt as legitimate it is being treated. That's why he didn't want Stipe to trash talk, he wants to keep it friendly because he knows his arguments are weak and he would be rattled by even stipe talking shit about his legacy.