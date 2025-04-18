Jon Jones will break heavyweight record set by Cain Velasquez if Tom Aspinall fight is delayed by six months Jon Jones is on the cusp of history

August 26th

Jon Jones could become the longest-reigning UFC heavyweight champion everCurrently, Cain Velasquez can claim to have had the longest stint at the top of the heavyweight mountain, with the legend ruling the roost for a whopping 896 days.During this time, he dazzled fans with his formidable wrestling skills and ferocious work rate.However, his record is on the cusp of being broken. Jon Jones has held the heavyweight crown for more than 750 days, meaning if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall for the next six months, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t overtake the former champion.This would annoy some fans, as the polarizing character won the belt against Ciryl Gane, who’d just lost to Francis Ngannou, who was the man MMA enthusiasts really wanted Jones to fight for the belt.------------------If Jones doesn't fight before, he will be the longest reigning Heavyweight champion, beating out Cain Velasquez at 896 days. I think I know why it'll take him 6 months to prepare for Aspinall...