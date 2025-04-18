News Jon Jones will break heavyweight record set by Cain Velasquez if Tom Aspinall fight is delayed by six months

Jon Jones could become the longest-reigning UFC heavyweight champion ever
Currently, Cain Velasquez can claim to have had the longest stint at the top of the heavyweight mountain, with the legend ruling the roost for a whopping 896 days.

During this time, he dazzled fans with his formidable wrestling skills and ferocious work rate.

However, his record is on the cusp of being broken. Jon Jones has held the heavyweight crown for more than 750 days, meaning if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall for the next six months, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t overtake the former champion.

This would annoy some fans, as the polarizing character won the belt against Ciryl Gane, who’d just lost to Francis Ngannou, who was the man MMA enthusiasts really wanted Jones to fight for the belt.

Jon Jones will break heavyweight record set by Cain Velasquez if Tom Aspinall fight is delayed by six months

Jon Jones is on the cusp of history
If Jones doesn't fight before August 26th, he will be the longest reigning Heavyweight champion, beating out Cain Velasquez at 896 days. I think I know why it'll take him 6 months to prepare for Aspinall...

1744937355770.jpeg
 
this is why days as champion should not even be a counted stat. It should only be number of title fight wins/defenses and nothing else. Doesn't matter if they dont strip jon for another 10 years and he doesnt fight. Jon's score will still be 1 defense
 
It's a pointless stat. Jons hw resume is absolute garbage and shouldn't really be put in his resume. He has 1 good win over gane there are 10 hw on the roster who could beat stipe right now
 
Jones’ manager re Aspinall

37906bac-8e77-46ad-b2d6-3da879c9948a_text.gif
 
"Jon. You can have whatever you want. It's been 740 days. Just let the belt go. "

%27Watchdogs%27_conduct_all_hazards_training_exercise%2C_certify_71st_Chem_140227-A-XE780-004.jpg
images
About-Us-Negotiators-MTAC-Room-police-about.jpg
 
