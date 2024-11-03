Media Stipe looking like an absolute unit - Aspinall believes Stipe can knock Jon out

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
339
Reaction score
691
Screenshot-2024-11-03-022739.png




www.si.com

Tom Aspinall’s Simple Strategy for Stipe Miocic to Defeat Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall details his straight-forward gameplan for dealing with most opponents.
www.si.com www.si.com

"I'd be looking for the knockout against Jon Jones is what I'd be looking for with him," Aspinall explained. "... I'd just be using my size on him, trying to push him back and knock him out. I think that Stipe Miocic has got big knockout power in comparison to Jon Jones. So I think he can knock him out."

UFC 309 Current Betting Lines: Jones vs. Miocic BetOnline has Jones as the -700 betting favorite, while Miocic comes in at +500.
 
AmericanMMA said:
Probably not
Click to expand...
It may be a huge cherry pick for Jon to face an 8th ranked 42 year old Stipe instead of the interim champ Aspinall, but everyone thinking Jon is some HW destroyer because he subbed Gane who is the worst grappler he ever fought is deluding themselves.

This will be the first time Jon tastes HW power, and Stipe is being underestimated big time. Some HW's peak in their early 40's and Stipe is looking fresh, huge and has had plenty of time to heal up.

This could backfire on Jones big time.
 
Stylistically Stipe has a great patch to victory ala Dom Reyes —- keep it standing

However how much is in the tank? Hasn’t won in 4 years and 42…
 
ArmenianAssasin said:
Stylistically Stipe has a great patch to victory ala Dom Reyes —- keep it standing

However how much is in the tank? Hasn’t won in 4 years and 42..
Click to expand...
Realistically though the only person he fought in that time frame is Francis, who would KO Jones too.
 
Stipe will injure himself and fall awkwardly blowing out one of his legs when Jon attempts to take him down resulting in an anticlimactic TKO ref stoppage.
 
MarioLemieux said:
It may be a huge cherry pick for Jon to face an 8th ranked 42 year old Stipe instead of the interim champ Aspinall, but everyone thinking Jon is some HW destroyer because he subbed Gane who is the worst grappler he ever fought is deluding themselves.

This will be the first time Jon tastes HW power, and Stipe is being underestimated big time. Some HW's peak in their early 40's and Stipe is looking fresh, huge and has had plenty of time to heal up.

This could backfire on Jones big time.
Click to expand...
Stipe is on the smaller side as far as heavyweights go. Gane is much bigger.

Also Jon has been sparring with heavyweights his whole career. I don't think Stipes power will be shocking to him.
 
13Seconds said:
Stipe is on the smaller side as far as heavyweights go. Gane is much bigger.

Also Jon has been sparring with heavyweights his whole career. I don't think Stipes power will be shocking to him.
Click to expand...

He's been scrapping with his brothers who are bigger than him his whole lifetime. Prob a good reason why he's such a nightmare in the clinch.
 
13Seconds said:
Stipe is on the smaller side as far as heavyweights go. Gane is much bigger.

Also Jon has been sparring with heavyweights his whole career. I don't think Stipes power will be shocking to him.
Click to expand...
Ganes size is meaningless because that fight was never going to stay standing due to his low level grappling, and Stipe still has more power than Gane just not quite as good technique, even though he's a golden gloves boxing champ himself.

And Jon has put off banging with a true HW who is going all out in an actual fight with 4 oz gloves for a decade for a reason, he's terrified of being knocked out which he admitted to having nightmares about even at LHW.

He's taking this very seriously because he knows the margin for error at HW is zero.
 
Last edited:
Nicotine after a cardio session is crazy.
 
Stipe kod Overroid, Overeem hurt jones in sparring. Clearly Stipe will win. Science….
 
MarioLemieux said:
Screenshot-2024-11-03-022739.png




www.si.com

Tom Aspinall’s Simple Strategy for Stipe Miocic to Defeat Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall details his straight-forward gameplan for dealing with most opponents.
www.si.com www.si.com

"I'd be looking for the knockout against Jon Jones is what I'd be looking for with him," Aspinall explained. "... I'd just be using my size on him, trying to push him back and knock him out. I think that Stipe Miocic has got big knockout power in comparison to Jon Jones. So I think he can knock him out."

UFC 309 Current Betting Lines: Jones vs. Miocic BetOnline has Jones as the -700 betting favorite, while Miocic comes in at +500.
Click to expand...

Yeah, but how's his chin holding up?
 
MarioLemieux said:
He looks younger than Jones.

He's lived a cleaner lifestyle.
Click to expand...

I don't doubt he's lived a cleaner lifestyle, but it's still funny that the last post from Stipe in the OP is literally a commercial for a nicotine product....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HoiceNJuicy
Wishing for a Stipe Miocic injury?
2
Replies
32
Views
976
snaportap21
S
K
Media Jon Anik disagrees with Dana White “Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall never f***ing happening” willing to bet big money on it
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
Tronald Dump
Dana White hopes Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner unifies with Tom Aspinall: 'If both retire, f*cking that'll suck'
4 5 6
Replies
101
Views
4K
MarioLemieux
MarioLemieux
MarioLemieux
Jon eeks out an unimpressive decision against Stipe, retires, then Aspinall devastates Stipe
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
825
Dr Fong
D
Leinster Rugby
Media Aspinall: the issue is...
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
skylolow
skylolow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,358
Messages
56,446,137
Members
175,225
Latest member
sino

Share this page

Back
Top