It may be a huge cherry pick for Jon to face an 8th ranked 42 year old Stipe instead of the interim champ Aspinall, but everyone thinking Jon is some HW destroyer because he subbed Gane who is the worst grappler he ever fought is deluding themselves.



This will be the first time Jon tastes HW power, and Stipe is being underestimated big time. Some HW's peak in their early 40's and Stipe is looking fresh, huge and has had plenty of time to heal up.



This could backfire on Jones big time.