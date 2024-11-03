MarioLemieux
Tom Aspinall’s Simple Strategy for Stipe Miocic to Defeat Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall details his straight-forward gameplan for dealing with most opponents.
www.si.com
"I'd be looking for the knockout against Jon Jones is what I'd be looking for with him," Aspinall explained. "... I'd just be using my size on him, trying to push him back and knock him out. I think that Stipe Miocic has got big knockout power in comparison to Jon Jones. So I think he can knock him out."
UFC 309 Current Betting Lines: Jones vs. Miocic BetOnline has Jones as the -700 betting favorite, while Miocic comes in at +500.