AMAZINGUFC
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2016
- Messages
- 1,862
- Reaction score
- 1,669
I already said it and I'll say it again:
- Tom should forget about Jones and ask for another fight....
he needs to move on regardless of the unification.
If I were Tom, I would imagine that Jones never existed, he doesn't exist and move on.
