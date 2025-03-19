  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Tom should forget about Jones and ask for another fight

I already said it and I'll say it again:
- Tom should forget about Jones and ask for another fight....

he needs to move on regardless of the unification.

If I were Tom, I would imagine that Jones never existed, he doesn't exist and move on.
 
yeah but stop saying it.

he wants the UFC HW belt and nothing else. he's supposed to give up that dream cos the other guy ducks him?

fuck that. he's the interim champ and he wants to unify the belts against the current holder. thats well within his rights.
 
