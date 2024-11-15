I was the biggest Jones fan for many years feel free to ask any questions so we can clear the confusion

There is a lot of confusion about the people that are Jones fans on sherdog and the mods allow that voice to speak so let me address. I can’t speak for all but a healthy majority. Let me help you get a genuine sense of understanding. I was probably the biggest Jones fan on sherdog at a time. Same hometown and I have friends of fam that know his fam.. It is and will always be a hometown pride thing that if you can’t respect from that aspect you I just don’t care. I can’t speak for every person that likes the fighter and don’t have to justify it them or anyone else. I didn’t need to include that fact but for those genuinely confused that’s the genuine answer.Some of you dudes say the silliest things when it’s not that deep.



I say that to say there simply isn’t a strong need as a Jones fan and I’m not even a huge one to defend the Tom Aspinall ordeal because HE WAS NEVER OFFERED THE FIGHT.



Now if you were a Jones fan and kinda looking forward to seeing where he is at physically after the ridiculous Gane fight and Stipe has been the name the whole time basically you don’t care about the crying because you people cried his whole career. We have seen Jones crying every last day of our sherdog experience. A Jones fan is probably just waiting to see the fight and Aspinall isn’t that popular but more deserving but not who THE UFC BOOKED. So basically you still don’t give a shit about any of that if you’re a Jones fan.



The only time you give a shit is when someone aims threads at you like you’re a dunking tank clown for liking a fighter. Well homie don’t play that. Jones fans are simply mma fans like yourself and many not as retarded.Most Jones fans like Jones in the cage or have whatever connection. Hometown, College, Club, Gay Bar allegedly. Maybe that’s who they met first. A Jones fan simply doesn’t care about to much of that because their favorite fighter has broken damn near every record and freak show fights entertain us as much as it would any other. Basically to dudes that followed his whole career Jones fans just aren’t worked up like you are for bigger crazier challenges. Some are but most of us likely feel he can do what he wants. Most are kinda chill dudes because conversations turn ugly if you say you like Jones. Yes we understand why you are butthurt but no we vehemently do not care. The same statements and jokes get cringe and uninspiring. Most Jones fans don’t care about anything but how tired that same song sang on sherdog sounds not because of him. DUE TO THE FACT IT’S IRRITATINGLY CORNY. Not infuriating but like having a special 15 year old sibling say the same joke the same way while laughing at his handiwork and it got unfunny at 6



Basically if the mods are perfectly fine with the continuous Jones fans attacks. Don’t delete if one responds. Any questions other than steroids because my comment about them all on them will get me dubs or something