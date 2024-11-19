Why would any true MMA fan not want to see Jones v Aspinall next?

There are surprisingly many people on this board, mainly Jon Jones fans, who passionately argue against Jones v Aspinall.



"Tom is obviously a great fighter and is really hot right now, but the fight does nothing for Jones."

"Tom does not deserve to be the guy who gives Jones his first loss"

"At some point, you do deserve to call the shots."

"If he is going to risk a loss on his legacy, and give another fighter a win over him on their resume, they better deserve it"



What I don't understand is how you can be a fan of MMA and not want this fight next? Isn't the whole concept of sport that the highest ranked fight each other to find out who is number 1? Why would any MMA fan in their right mind not want the 2 dominant heavyweights (in other words, the guys who are "hot" right now) to fight next - especially if one of them only has a couple of fights left?



The argument that Jon Jones should get to call the shots and have "fun" fights is also flawed. What makes this sport (and any sport) exciting that the end result is unpredictable. Jones vs Aspinall is on paper much harder to predict than Jones v Stipe or Jones v Poatan, and putting everything else aside, this alone makes he fight more appealing and "fun" than the other alternatives. Besides, Jones already got to call the shots once to have a "fun" fight with a guy that should be nowhere near the title picture (Stipe). So, please can anyone enlighten med and explain why Jones v Aspinall shouldn't be next?