  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Why does Jon Jones need to fight Tom Aspinall?

SpedDaddyV

SpedDaddyV

GOAT
@Black
Joined
Jun 15, 2016
Messages
5,260
Reaction score
3,737
I don't blame Jones for one minute in not wanting to fight Tom Aspinall. He is going to be 38 years old and clearly not as hungry in the sport as he used to be. Tom is obviously a great fighter and is really hot right now, but the fight does nothing for Jones. If Jones were to win, then Tom loses his next HW fight by KO, the win means nothing. Ciryl Gane was just as dangerous of an opponent as Tom, and apparently now that win means nothing for Jones?

On the contrary, if Jones loses, it allows for people to say he sucks and was never any good, etc. MMA fans are fickle and judge fighters on their last fight. If he doesn't need the money, what does fighting Tom do for him?

And for anyone who thinks Jones has no chance against Tom, that is hilarious. Tom's only great win is against Sergei Pavlovich and it was a rock em sock em robot fight inside a minute. Tom has no formal wrestling background, and has a submission loss against a guy without a wikipedia. He is known for being a fast striker because Joe Rogan says so, but we have never even seen his gas tank. You think a guy with his size and frame can handle the unorthodox style of Jones for 25 minutes? I am getting Shane Carwin vibes completely.

Jon Jones isn't some random fighter who is trying to call his own shots, he is a legend who has been dominant for 16+ years and deserves the fights he wants at this point in his career.

Tom does not deserve to be the guy who gives Jones his first loss. The guy has fought on 2 PPV cards and is a no-name to anyone who isn't a reddit nerd. If someone like Pereira gave Jones his first loss, it is deserved and Jones has no issue with that. Legacy means everything when money doesn't.
 
Last edited:
Tom won the interim title, so rightfully he should be next if Bones plans on defending the HW title again. At this point I want the fight to happen, it will be great to see the reaction on sherdog once Bones subs this guy within 2 rounds. Have fun dealing with Bones reach, fight IQ, and wrestling ability.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Why did Shogun have to fight Jon then? Oh wait because he was the next one in line and that's how it works. Jones needs to vacate or retire...
Click to expand...

Shogun and Jon Jones' legacy is completely different. Jon has like 16 title defenses. At some point, you do get to call the shots. That was Shogun's first defense.
 
He simply doesn't. But at the same time Jon Jones is free game to be called out by fans. Beating the corpse of Stipe is clown college all around.
 
He doesn’t. But if Jon continues fighting, it’s not an absurd concept to think the HW champ and the interim HW champ should fight. I dunno. Seems like a reasonable take 🤷‍♂️
 
Klippy said:
Tom won the interim title, so rightfully he should be next if Bones plans on defending the HW title again. At this point I want the fight to happen, it will be great to see the reaction on sherdog once Bones subs this guy within 2 rounds. Have fun dealing with Bones reach, fight IQ, and wrestling ability.
Click to expand...

This is what would happen. And then fans will clammer that he is ducking Magomed Ankalaev, that Tom has terrible cardio and no wrestling, and that he is ducking a wrestler.
 
SpedDaddyV said:
I don't blame Jones for one minute in not wanting to fight Tom Aspinall. He is going to be 38 years old and clearly not as hungry in the sport as he used to be. Tom is obviously a great fighter and is really hot right now, but the fight does nothing for Jones. If Jones were to win, then Tom loses his next HW fight by KO, the win means nothing. Ciryl Gane was just as dangerous of an opponent as Tom, and apparently now that win means nothing for Jones?

On the contrary, if Jones loses, it allows for people to say he sucks and was never any good, etc. MMA fans are fickle and judge fighters on their last fight. If he doesn't need the money, what does fighting Tom do for him?

And for anyone who thinks Jones has no chance against Tom, that is hilarious. Tom's only great win is against Sergei Pavlovich and it was a rock em sock em robot fight inside a minute. Tom has no formal wrestling background, and has a submission loss against a guy without a wikipedia. He is known for being a fast striker because Joe Rogan says so, but we have never even seen his gas tank. You think a guy with his size and frame can handle the unorthodox style of Jones for 25 minutes? I am getting Shane Carwin vibes completely.

Jon Jones isn't some random fighter who is trying to call his own shots, he is a legend who has been dominant for 16+ years and deserves the fights he wants at this point in his career.

Tom does not deserve to be the guy who gives Jones his first loss. The guy has fought on 2 PPV cards and is a no-name to anyone who isn't a reddit nerd. If someone like Pereira gave Jones his first loss, it is deserved and Jones has no issue with that. Legacy means everything when money doesn't.
Click to expand...

I agree, Aspinall hasn't even beaten a fighter in the level of Gane yet, which Jones already has at HW. And Jones won the LHW ALMOST 15 YEARS AGO. It's mind-blowing that he is still on top. I'd say he has earned the right to be selective for what is likely his final fight.
 
CombatCyborg said:
What wakes Jones fans up in a cold sweat every night
Click to expand...

I don't think any Jones fans care if he calls it a career looking up at the ceiling. He is fucking 38 years old and has dominated 3+ generations of fighters. Father Time is undefeated.
 
Last edited:
Dr Fong said:
A better question is why are you simping for a sociopath you've never met so hard that you are actually afraid of him losing?
Click to expand...

I am not, I am more so annoyed at everyone acting outraged and putting Aspinall on a pedestal like he is some end game boss. He is a fat british striker with relatively fast hands and one impressive win. He is a Shane Carwin without the wrestling.

I didn't even know who he was until he hurt his leg in that TKO loss. I have been watching Jon Jones dominate for 16 years.
 
Wormwood said:
He doesn’t. But if Jon continues fighting, it’s not an absurd concept to think the HW champ and the interim HW champ should fight. I dunno. Seems like a reasonable take 🤷‍♂️
Click to expand...

This is a mirror of what happened in boxing the last few years with Canelo refusing to fight David Benavidez despite David being the interim champion and number 1 contender for four years. Jones is using the same excuses Canelo used, saying he wants big legacy fights and the contender brings him nothing but risk etc. Its exact same situation actually. It ultimately comes down to both fighters fearing the young lions and preferring to pick safer yet lucrative fights. In both cases the A sides have the leverage to play these games. Many fans boys will defend this rubbish.
 
Roids said:
This is a mirror of what happened in boxing the last few years with Canelo refusing to fight David Benavidez despite David being the interim champion and number 1 contender for four years. Jones is using the same excuses Canelo used, saying he wants big legacy fights and the contender brings him nothing but risk etc. Its exact same situation actually. It ultimately comes down to both fighters fearing the young lions and preferring to pick safer yet lucrative fights. In both cases the A sides have the leverage to play these games. Many fans boys will defend this rubbish.
Click to expand...

It's not being a fan boy though. At some point, you do deserve to call the shots. This isn't Islam Makachev who has 2-3 defenses saying he only wants money fights. Jon Jones has been dominating in the UFC since George W Bush was president.

The next random up and coming hungry fighter doesn't deserve to get a win like that on their resume without paying their dues. Obviously Jones isn't the fighter he used to be. He is 38 years old and has 30+ fights. If he is going to risk a loss on his legacy, and give another fighter a win over him on their resume, they better deserve it.

It just happens to be that the only guy deserving of a fight like that is Alex Pereira. And unfortunately for Alex, it is a terrible stylistic match for him. But what other legacy fights does Jon Jones have? Stipe, Alex, who? There was Izzy, but that ship sailed. There is no one else.

He beat the best fighter at HW in Gane, beat the best HW of all time in Stipe, and now is looking for the last legacy fight available.
 
Last edited:
SpedDaddyV said:
Jon Jones isn't some random fighter who is trying to call his own shots, he is a legend who has been dominant for 16+ years and deserves the fights he wants at this point in his career.
Click to expand...

Why should he deserve to dictate his level of opposition? The fights that should be made are what the fans should want, not what Jon wants. And most fans want the hardest challenge.

The dude is the greatest UFC fighter of all time. Why would I want to watch him stat pad in favorable matchups?
 
SpedDaddyV said:
Shogun and Jon Jones' legacy is completely different. Jon has like 16 title defenses. At some point, you do get to call the shots. That was Shogun's first defense.
Click to expand...
Yeah and this was Jon's first defense @HW
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Islam Makhachev Attacks Jon Jones For Ducking Tom Aspinall
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
4K
Prex32
P
TheWizard
Who is the biggest threat to Tom Aspinall at heavyweight?
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
5K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
hoevan
Jon Jones trying to call the shots.
2
Replies
28
Views
799
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
ChuFye
Media !!! Sergio Pettis Tells the Truth about Jones and Tom Aspinall that you haters need to hear!!!
2
Replies
31
Views
576
Nobru
Nobru
Ludwig von Mises
Big Tom Aspinall is an absolute CHAD
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Evangelion
Evangelion

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,559
Messages
56,530,881
Members
175,266
Latest member
raziel007

Share this page

Back
Top