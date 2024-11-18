Why does Jon Jones need to fight Tom Aspinall?

I don't blame Jones for one minute in not wanting to fight Tom Aspinall. He is going to be 38 years old and clearly not as hungry in the sport as he used to be. Tom is obviously a great fighter and is really hot right now, but the fight does nothing for Jones. If Jones were to win, then Tom loses his next HW fight by KO, the win means nothing. Ciryl Gane was just as dangerous of an opponent as Tom, and apparently now that win means nothing for Jones?



On the contrary, if Jones loses, it allows for people to say he sucks and was never any good, etc. MMA fans are fickle and judge fighters on their last fight. If he doesn't need the money, what does fighting Tom do for him?



And for anyone who thinks Jones has no chance against Tom, that is hilarious. Tom's only great win is against Sergei Pavlovich and it was a rock em sock em robot fight inside a minute. Tom has no formal wrestling background, and has a submission loss against a guy without a wikipedia. He is known for being a fast striker because Joe Rogan says so, but we have never even seen his gas tank. You think a guy with his size and frame can handle the unorthodox style of Jones for 25 minutes? I am getting Shane Carwin vibes completely.



Jon Jones isn't some random fighter who is trying to call his own shots, he is a legend who has been dominant for 16+ years and deserves the fights he wants at this point in his career.



Tom does not deserve to be the guy who gives Jones his first loss. The guy has fought on 2 PPV cards and is a no-name to anyone who isn't a reddit nerd. If someone like Pereira gave Jones his first loss, it is deserved and Jones has no issue with that. Legacy means everything when money doesn't.